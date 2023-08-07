Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan Waters

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday blasted President Joe Biden’s leadership hours after it was reported that 11 Russian and Chinese warships were spotted near Alaska.

Taking to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Pence wrote that America needs a new president who understands the “threat and will build a much bigger navy, new shipyards and a military fitted to the widening threats of the 21st Century.”

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks June 10, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Pence spoke during the North Carolina Republican party’s annual state convention. Win McNamee/Getty Images

He added that under Biden, Russia and China are threatening to take over their neighbors and are now working together off Alaska’s coast.

“China & Russia & their ‘no limits’ partnership now conducts joint blue water naval operations off the American coast & the arctic north.”

Pence’s comments come after The Wall Street Journal reported that the fleet of ships off the coast appears to be the largest flotilla ever to approach the country’s shores. The Navy has now sent out 4 destroyers to Alaska’s coast after spotting the warships.