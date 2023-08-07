Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan Waters - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan Waters

The comments come after the Navy sent out 4 destroyers to Alaska’s coast after 11 foreign warships were spotted

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday blasted President Joe Biden’s leadership hours after it was reported that 11 Russian and Chinese warships were spotted near Alaska. 

Taking to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Pence wrote that America needs a new president who understands the “threat and will build a much bigger navy, new shipyards and a military fitted to the widening threats of the 21st Century.” 

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks June 10, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Pence spoke during the North Carolina Republican party’s annual state convention. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks June 10, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Pence spoke during the North Carolina Republican party’s annual state convention.Win McNamee/Getty Images

He added that under Biden, Russia and China are threatening to take over their neighbors and are now working together off Alaska’s coast. 

Read More

“China & Russia & their ‘no limits’ partnership now conducts joint blue water naval operations off the American coast & the arctic north.” 

Pence’s comments come after The Wall Street Journal reported that the fleet of ships off the coast appears to be the largest flotilla ever to approach the country’s shores. The Navy has now sent out 4 destroyers to Alaska’s coast after spotting the warships. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.