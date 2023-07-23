Pence Doesn’t Want Trump Jan. 6 Indictment but Says He ‘Was Wrong on That Day and He’s Still Wrong’ - The Messenger
Pence Doesn’t Want Trump Jan. 6 Indictment but Says He ‘Was Wrong on That Day and He’s Still Wrong’

Pence disagrees with the DOJ on a possible indictment, but says the former president was 'reckless'

Published
Zachary Leeman
Former vice president and current presidential candidate Mike Pence says Donald Trump was just plain "wrong" on January 6th, but also says he does not want to see him indicted in connection to the Capitol Riot.

"President Trump was wrong on that day and he's still wrong," Pence told CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday when asked about a potential third indictment for the former president.

Trump predicted he would likely be indicted over January 6 after receiving a target letter informing him of a grand jury investigation headed by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who also oversaw the probe that led to Trump being indicted on charges of mishandling classified materials.

Mike Pence visits FOX News Channel's &quot;The Story With Martha MacCallum&quot; at Fox News Channel Studios on February 22, 2023 in New York City.
Mike Pence surprised Dana Bash on CNN with his defense of the rightwing GOP movement in the wake of the violence at the Capitol.Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Pence said Trump's words on January 6 and his insistence that he won the 2020 presidential election was "reckless," though he stopped short multiple times of saying whether Trump should actually face charges.

"I really do hope it doesn't come to that," Pence said of the indictment, adding he had no right to "overturn" the 2020 election results, something Trump insisted his vice president had the right to do.

Pence said charges against Trump should come down to the former president's "intention" and he admitted he does not know Trump's intention on January 6.

"I don't honestly know what his intention was," Pence said, adding "history will hold [Trump] accountable."

Pence blasted the Department of Justice over investigations into Trump as well as a years-long Hunter Biden probe ending in tax evasion charges and a minor gun charge.

The DOJ "has lost the confidence of the American people," Pence said, and another Trump indictment would only "contribute to that sense."

The Republican argued voters should be the ones to judge Trump's actions on January 6 by casting their ballots, calling for new leadership in the Republican Party.

"We're going to have a new standard bearer in this party," Pence said.

