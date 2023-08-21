Pence Does Not Support Disqualifying Trump, Even if Convicted: ‘The American People’ Should Decide
Trump currently faces a total of 91 criminal counts across four cases
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday said that he does not support disqualifying former President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential race even if he is convicted in one of the criminal cases he is facing.
In an interview with ABC News, the former vice president said that he thinks that Trump's qualifications should be decided at the ballot box.
"I think that needs to be left to the American people," Pence said. "No one’s above the law, but with regard to the president’s future, my hope is when we get to that debate stage — and I’m still kind of hoping maybe he’ll come — is that we – we can really have a debate about the challenges facing the American people."
Trump is currently facing a total of 91 criminal counts across four cases and four jurisdictions. He was most recently indicted in Georgia last week, where he faces 13 counts in a case centering on his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.
The former president has said he does not plan to attend Wednesday's GOP debate in Milwaukee, citing his lead in polling, and instead is rumored to be planning to sit down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
