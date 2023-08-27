Pence Condemns Jacksonville Shooting: ‘That Was An Act of Evil’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Pence Condemns Jacksonville Shooting: ‘That Was An Act of Evil’

'There's no place in America for racially-inspired violence,' the former vice president said

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Former Vice President Mike Pence has criticized Trump for his role on Jan. 6, 2021 throughout his primary campaign Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike condemned the shooting that left three dead in Jacksonville on Saturday.

"There's no place in America for racially-inspired violence," Pence said during an appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "That was an act of evil."

Jacksonville police chief T.K. Waters said the shooting was racially motivated at a press conference on Saturday. A white gunman shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store before turning the gun on himself.

Pence called for an expedited federal death penalty for anyone engaged in a mass shooting.

"We've got to send a message to anyone who has evil in their hearts," he said. "They're going to meet their fate in months, not years."

The former vice president also reiterated his call to provide law enforcement officers with more support and station armed guards at all public and private schools.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.