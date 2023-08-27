Pence Condemns Jacksonville Shooting: ‘That Was An Act of Evil’

Former Vice President Mike condemned the shooting that left three dead in Jacksonville on Saturday.
"There's no place in America for racially-inspired violence," Pence said during an appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "That was an act of evil."
Jacksonville police chief T.K. Waters said the shooting was racially motivated at a press conference on Saturday. A white gunman shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store before turning the gun on himself.
Pence called for an expedited federal death penalty for anyone engaged in a mass shooting.
"We've got to send a message to anyone who has evil in their hearts," he said. "They're going to meet their fate in months, not years."
The former vice president also reiterated his call to provide law enforcement officers with more support and station armed guards at all public and private schools.
- Biden Condemns White Supremacy Following Jacksonville Shooting: ‘Silence Is Complicity’
- Victims Killed in ‘Racially Motivated’ Jacksonville Dollar General Shooting Identified
- Eva Mendes Wears ‘Barbie’ T-Shirt with Ryan Gosling as Ken
- How Donna Deegan Won the Jacksonville Mayor’s Office After Republicans Turned on Their Own Candidate
- House Democratic Leaders Call Jacksonville Shooting ‘Inevitable Consequence’ of ‘Public Officials Who Coddle Right-Wing Extremists’
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate Crime
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics
- Trump’s DC Trial Over Attempts to Overthrow Election Slated for March 2024, a Day Before Super TuesdayPolitics