Pence Condemns Jacksonville Shooting: ‘That Was An Act of Evil’

Former Vice President Mike condemned the shooting that left three dead in Jacksonville on Saturday.

"There's no place in America for racially-inspired violence," Pence said during an appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "That was an act of evil."

Jacksonville police chief T.K. Waters said the shooting was racially motivated at a press conference on Saturday. A white gunman shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store before turning the gun on himself.

Pence called for an expedited federal death penalty for anyone engaged in a mass shooting.

"We've got to send a message to anyone who has evil in their hearts," he said. "They're going to meet their fate in months, not years."

The former vice president also reiterated his call to provide law enforcement officers with more support and station armed guards at all public and private schools.