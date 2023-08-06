Pence, Christie Hit Trump on Latest Indictment

Former vice president Mike Pence and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie discussed former President and GOP 2024 rival Donald Trump’s latest indictment Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union.

In reference to the former president’s indictment and arraignment earlier this week, Pence said he had hoped “it wouldn’t have come to this.” While the former vice president also said he has “no plans to testify” currently, he also noted he will “always obey the law.”

Pence also took the opportunity to respond to Trump’s claim that the vice president had “power he didn’t understand” on January 6, 2021.

“President Trump was wrong then and he’s wrong now,” Pence said. “Anyone who puts themself over the Constitution should not be president of the United States.”

Both Pence and Christie are lagging behind Trump in the polls. SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Chris Christie, fellow GOP presidential hopeful and former governor of New Jersey, also joined the show to criticize Trump, saying that he disagrees with the former president’s claims that he will not receive a fair trial in Washington, D.C.

“I believe jurors can be fair,” Christie said.

The former president is facing four charges in Washington, D.C. for his attempts to hold onto power following the 2020 election.

Both Pence and Christie are lagging behind Trump in the polls as the former president faces his first pre-trial hearing Aug. 28.


