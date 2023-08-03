Pence Campaign Pushing ‘Too Honest’ Merch Amid Trump Arraignment, Quoting Indictment
The phrase is pulled from an alleged phone call where the former president tried to pressure his running mate into supporting his unproven fraud conspiracy theories
Mike Pence's 2024 presidential campaign is selling merchandise sporting the phrase "too honest," a reference to the 45-page indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Pence's campaign is selling hats and shirts with the phrase on them, which is pulled from Trump's third indictment accusing him of multiple criminal conspiracy charges related to attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
The Washington Examiner first revealed the line of campaign products, which will be available sometime Thursday.
In one alleged phone call days ahead of the January 6 Capitol riot, Trump called Pence and tried to pressure him to back his election fraud claims by not certifying the electoral college votes.
When Pence refused explaining there is no constitutional basis for such an action, Trump allegedly told him, "you're too honest."
Trump is expected to be arraigned in Washington at 4 p.m. EST.
