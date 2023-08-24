Pence and Ramaswamy Tangle Early In GOP Debate: ‘I’ve Got News for You, Vivek’ 

Former Vice President Mike Pence and GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy got into the first heated exchange of the night.

Responding to Ramaswamy, Pence said, “I’ve got news for you Vivek, a president has to confront every crisis.”

Ramaswamy quickly responded, saying the answer is to “unlock American energy.”

“Drill, frack, unleash American potential. The only war I will declare as president is a war on the federal administrative state.”

Responding quickly, Pence quipped, “Let me explain it slowly to you," meaning Ramaswamy. "Now is not the time for on the job training. We don’t need to bring in a rookie." The answer was promptly booed.

