Pence and Ramaswamy Tangle Early In GOP Debate: ‘I’ve Got News for You, Vivek’  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Pence and Ramaswamy Tangle Early In GOP Debate: ‘I’ve Got News for You, Vivek’ 

The former vice president drew boos as he attacked the political neophyte

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Former Vice President Mike Pence takes part in the first Republican presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence and GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy got into the first heated exchange of the night. 

Responding to Ramaswamy, Pence said, “I’ve got news for you Vivek, a president has to confront every crisis.”

Ramaswamy quickly responded, saying the answer is to “unlock American energy.” 

“Drill, frack, unleash American potential. The only war I will declare as president is a war on the federal administrative state.”

Responding quickly, Pence quipped, “Let me explain it slowly to you," meaning Ramaswamy. "Now is not the time for on the job training. We don’t need to bring in a rookie." The answer was promptly booed.

Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.