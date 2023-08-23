Pence Adviser: Mark Meadows Was ‘Ringleader’ in Attempt to Overthrow 2020 Election - The Messenger
Pence Adviser: Mark Meadows Was ‘Ringleader’ in Attempt to Overthrow 2020 Election

Both Trump and Meadows were indicted in Georgia on charges related to their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election

Eva Surovell
Meadows asked a federal judge to block his arrest, but that was deniedJIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Marc Short, who previously served as chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence and is a current adviser to his 2024 campaign, on Tuesday said that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was the "ringleader" in former President Donald Trump's efforts to hold onto power following the 2020 election.

"I think it’s fair to say that, you know, Mark was a ringleader of much of the events that happened around January 6th," Short said in an appearance on CNN. "He was somebody who, the president sought to find additional attorneys who gave advice different than the White House counsel, and it was very central to the events that happened on that day."

Former President Donald Trump was indicted in Washington, D.C., earlier this month in a four-count indictment that centers on his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and through January 6, 2021.

In a separate case in Georgia, both Meadows and Trump were indicted alongside 17 others on charges alleging the group engaged in a "vast racketeering enterprise" that attempted to overturn election results in the state.

"There were a lot of conversations leading up to this, and Mark was central to pulling together many of those who were, I think, whispering falsehoods into the president’s ear," Short said.

Co-defendants must surrender for arrest in Atlanta by noon on Friday. Trump is expected to surrender for arrest Thursday, while Meadows has asked a federal judge to block his arrest.

