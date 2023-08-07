Pelosi: Trump Indictments ‘Beautiful and Intricate’

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., addressed the recent charges against former President Donald Trump in an interview with New York Magazine, calling the indictments "beautiful and intricate."
Pelosi referred to the probes on his influence on the Jan. 6, 2021, riots and attempt to overturn the 2020 election, and his indictment on the mishandling of classified documents, calling them exquisite and saying they had "a better chance of conviction than anything that I would come up with.”
She also congratulated the Jan. 6 House Committee, which Pelosi founded during her time as speaker, and whose work led to the current investigation and latest indictment of the former president.
When asked what she thought the result of these probes would be, Pelosi sounded confident in the prosecutors.
“As we always say, it all depends on what happens at the end of the day, but you have to determine what the end of the day is. Yesterday was the end of a day," she responded. "The former president of the United States was arraigned, and that was a triumph for the truth.”
Pelosi also condemned the idea of Trump winning the 2024 presidential elections, saying that for him to take office again would be a "criminal enterprise in the White House."
