Pelosi: Trump Indictment ‘Heartbreaking for Our Country’

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Wednesday said that the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump is "heartbreaking" for the country.

While discussing the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and the House investigation into the Capitol attack with CNN's Jake Tapper, Pelosi said the former president is "innocent until proven guilty," but that "no one is above the law."

"It's heartbreaking for our country to have a president of the United States with this list of charges against," Pelosi told Tapper after he asked her reaction to the charges.

Pelosi went on the commend the Jan. 6 committee for their "courage" in laying a "foundation of facts" that led to the criminal referral they made against former president Trump to the Justice Department for his false election fraud claims that lead to the violence at the Capitol that day.

"Of course, the former president is innocent until proven guilty, no one is above the law and the assault that they are making on the rule of law in our country is really a sad thing," Pelosi said. "I'm sure it would bring tears to the eyes of our founders."

Pelosi, who was speaker of the House at the time of the riot, was a clear target of the violence at the Capitol building as protestors chanted her name, ransacked her office, and called for her death on social media.

Nancy Pelosi speaks onstage at the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Tapper, host of "The Lead," asked Pelosi her reaction to current Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy trying to refocus attention towards Hunter and Joe Biden by responding to the indictment with saying the House will continue working to hold "Biden Inc." accountable for their "two-tiered" system of justice.

"What I would say is to remind the American people that on the night when it was very clear to the Republican leadership...that there was an incitement instigated by the president of the United States, on the Capitol, on the Congress, more importantly, on the Constitution of the United States, they saw the danger, the danger that we were in," Pelosi responded.

The former speaker said it was difficult to watch Republicans experience the same things as her that night at the Capitol, but still vote to block the peaceful transfer of power.

She continued: "That means more to me than any of this nonsense that he is engaged in now."