Pelosi Says Trump Looked Like a ‘Scared Puppy’ Following Arraignment

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that Donald Trump looked like a "scared puppy" as he was on his way to his arraignment on Thursday.
“I wasn’t in the courtroom of course, but when I saw his coming out of his car and this or that, I saw a scared puppy,” Pelosi said while on MSNBC with host Andrea Mitchell.
In the interview, she also said she was proud of the work of the House Jan. 6 Committee, which she launched. Pelosi also said it was "a very sad day" for America to have a former president have "tainted" his administration in such a way.
She had made similar comments on CNN on Thursday, when she called Trump's arraignment "heartbreaking for our country."
Trump was indicted on Tuesday on conspiracy charges related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 elections. He pleaded not guilty on Thursday.
