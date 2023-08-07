Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’
The former House speaker has also praised the work of prosecutors and the Jan. 6 House committee
Nancy Pelosi has spoken out on a possible second term for former President Donald Trump during an interview with New York Magazine, where she said a second term "cannot happen."
“Don’t even think of that,” Pelosi said, as a response to the idea of Trump winning the 2024 election. “Don’t think of the world being on fire. It cannot happen, or we will not be the United States of America.”
She also called it "a criminal enterprise in the White House."
Pelosi has recently also praised the work of prosecutors in both of Trump's probes — into the mishandling of classified documents and his attempt to interfere in the 2020 election results. She has also praised the Jan. 6 House committee's work, which she founded and ultimately led to the latter investigation.
In the same interview, she also called the indictment documents "exquisite," saying they were "beautiful and intricate." Pelosi also called Trump's arraignment a "triumph for the truth."
