The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Pelosi Daughter’s Connection to Feinstein Raises Questions

    Nancy Pelosi's daughter has been Dianne Feinstein's caretaker since Feinstein returned to the Senate, prompting concerns that Pelosi is influencing Feinstein's decision to stay in office.

    Published |Updated
    Alec Dent
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The caretaker for Senator Diana Feinstein, D-Calif., is the daughter of Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., raising questions about Pelosi’s level of control over the aging senator, Politico reported Thursday.

    Nancy Carinne Prowda, Pelosi’s oldest daughter, has been a near-constant presence at the 89-year-old Feinstein’s side since Feinstein returned to the Senate after a three-month convalescence due to shingles. 

    Though many have questioned Feinstein’s mental acuity and fitness for the Senate – especially after seemingly forgetting that she hadn’t been in Washington, DC the last three months – Pelosi has been a staunch defender of Feinstein.

    Feinstein was elected for what she has said will be her final term in 2018, and Pelosi has endorsed protégé Rep. Adam Schiff to be her successor. Should Feinstein leave the Senate before her six-year term is complete, California Gov. Gavin Newsom would be able to appoint a replacement to finish her term.

    Read More

    Newsom has promised to appoint a Black woman to replace Feinstein if he is given the chance, a move political insiders say would make Schiff’s election to the Senate much more difficult. While Schiff currently has a $15 million fundraising advantage, sources close to Pelosi told Politico there are concerns that Schiff’s advantage would disappear if instead of running for an open seat he had to face an incumbent.

    Pelosi spokesman Aaron Bennett told Politico that his boss was not trying to influence Feinstein to finish her term.

    “Anyone who knows Senator Feinstein knows that her service in the Senate is entirely her own decision, and Speaker Emerita Pelosi would never suggest otherwise,” he said.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.