Pelosi Commemorates One-Year Anniversary of Taiwan Visit

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., issued a statement Wednesday emphasizing her support for the freedom of Taiwan one year after her controversial visit.

“One year ago, our Congressional delegation’s arrival in Taiwan sent an unequivocal message to the world: America stands with Taiwan as it defends itself and its freedom,” said Pelosi. “Our consequential visit to Taiwan did not represent a change in our one China policy, but it did honor the unwavering commitment America has made to Taiwan: grounded in mutual security, shared values and economic success.”

Pelosi visited Taiwan in 2022 despite protests from the Chinese government, which promised retaliation. Her visit was the first time a speaker of the House had gone to Taiwan in 25 years.

In her statement Wednesday, Pelosi called the Chinese government’s approach to Taiwan “cowardly.”

“Make no mistake,” she said. “America’s commitment to freedom and human rights – in Taiwan and around the world – remains formidable.”