Pelosi Blasts ‘Ridiculous Clown Show’ Hearings With RFK Jr., Hunter Whistleblowers - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Pelosi Blasts ‘Ridiculous Clown Show’ Hearings With RFK Jr., Hunter Whistleblowers

The former House Speaker spoke with Dana Bash on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a press conference on the reintroduction of the Freedom to Vote Act, outside the U.S. Capitol Building on July 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., derided recent Republican-led House hearings as a "ridiculous clown show," blasting the focus on Hunter Biden and the invitation given to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"What a ridiculous clown show on the part of the Republicans," Pelosi told CNN's Dana Bash on State of the Union Sunday morning.

2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kennedy Jr. testified last week in a fiery hearing on government censorship. He accused Democrats of trying to censor him in the hearing where he denied accusations of racism and anti-semitism.

Pelosi also criticized a hearing that included IRS whistleblowers claiming a Department of Justice probe into Hunter Biden was politically influenced. The former House Speaker chided the showing of explicit pictures that allegedly included the president's son during the hearing.

Read More

"The fact is from the basis of that hearing, they didn't even have a fair shot at saying what they wanted to say," Pelosi said of the whistleblowers.

The Democrat also ridiculed Republicans over a recent report suggesting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is floating the idea of voting on expunging former president Donald Trump's previous impeachments in the House.

"Kevin is playing politics. It's not even clear if he can constitutionally expunge those things," Pelosi told Bash. "If he wants to put his members on the spot, his members in difficult races on the spot, that's a decision he has to make. But this is not responsible ... these people look pathetic."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.