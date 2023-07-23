Pelosi Blasts ‘Ridiculous Clown Show’ Hearings With RFK Jr., Hunter Whistleblowers

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., derided recent Republican-led House hearings as a "ridiculous clown show," blasting the focus on Hunter Biden and the invitation given to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
"What a ridiculous clown show on the part of the Republicans," Pelosi told CNN's Dana Bash on State of the Union Sunday morning.
2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kennedy Jr. testified last week in a fiery hearing on government censorship. He accused Democrats of trying to censor him in the hearing where he denied accusations of racism and anti-semitism.
Pelosi also criticized a hearing that included IRS whistleblowers claiming a Department of Justice probe into Hunter Biden was politically influenced. The former House Speaker chided the showing of explicit pictures that allegedly included the president's son during the hearing.
"The fact is from the basis of that hearing, they didn't even have a fair shot at saying what they wanted to say," Pelosi said of the whistleblowers.
The Democrat also ridiculed Republicans over a recent report suggesting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is floating the idea of voting on expunging former president Donald Trump's previous impeachments in the House.
"Kevin is playing politics. It's not even clear if he can constitutionally expunge those things," Pelosi told Bash. "If he wants to put his members on the spot, his members in difficult races on the spot, that's a decision he has to make. But this is not responsible ... these people look pathetic."
