Pastor is Final Trump Co-Defendant to Have Mug Shot Released

With Lee, all defendants have surrendered before Willis' noon deadline

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
The booking photo released on Aug. 25, 2023, from Fulton County, Ga., for Rev. Stephen Cliffgard Lee, a Missouri-Synod Lutheran pastor and former police chaplain in Illinois who was charged alongside Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants for their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Pastor Stephen Lee's mug shot was just released by authorities, he was the last of Trump's codefendants to surrender for arrest in Fulton County on Friday.

The Illinois pastor was charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willlis with violating the state’s RICO Act, influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and two counts of criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses.

With his surrender, all 19 defendants in Willis' indictment, including Trump, have been booked before her deadline, which was August 25 at noon.

They all now have until Sept. 8 to submit their plea.

