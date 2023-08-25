Pastor is Final Trump Co-Defendant to Have Mug Shot Released

TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster
Pastor Stephen Lee's mug shot was just released by authorities, he was the last of Trump's codefendants to surrender for arrest in Fulton County on Friday.
The Illinois pastor was charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willlis with violating the state’s RICO Act, influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and two counts of criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses.
With his surrender, all 19 defendants in Willis' indictment, including Trump, have been booked before her deadline, which was August 25 at noon.
They all now have until Sept. 8 to submit their plea.
