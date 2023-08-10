Parents Engulfed in Paperwork as Florida Schools Open With New Rules
The forms serve as part of the 'parental rights' in education initiatives being pushed in the state by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis
Parents in Florida schools are being required to fill out a slew of forms as the new school year approaches as part of the "parental rights" in education initiatives being pushed in the state by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The forms address new rules for schools in the Sunshine States where parents must specify their student's nickname or new name, give their child permission to check out certain books from school libraries, opt in or out of health services from counseling to temperature checks to ice packs.
Teachers are not allowed to ask students their preferred pronouns nor discuss gender or sexual identity in anyway with their classes. If they do, the teacher risk losing their professional certifications.
Students who wished to be referred to as a nickname must have their parents report it on their forms. For example, if a child named "Michael" wished to be called "Mike," their parent has to indicate that on the form. The same rule applies to transgender students who no longer use their birth name. School staff members, however, can choose whether or not they would like to refer to a transgender student by their preferred pronouns.
- Florida School District Removes Book About Segregation After Parent Complaint
- Is Florida Banning Books? Ron DeSantis Calls That ‘a Hoax’
- Florida Schools Scrapping Shakespeare Plays For Fear of ‘Raunchiness’
- Florida Schools Reject ‘Take a Knee’ Social Studies Textbooks
- Florida Schools Dropping AP Psychology After Warning from State Officials
- Is Ron DeSantis Likable Enough? Florida Governor Hits Reset
In schools districts across the state, students, staff, and visitors, will be required to use the restroom that corresponds with the gender they were assigned at birth. Any violations of this law could cost a school district up to $10,000 in fines.
Parents can also choose what kind of book access their students can have in the library. Students can be granted full access, no access, or access to certain material, based on what their parents indicate on the forms.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Iowa Voters Praise DeSantis’s Retail Politicking Despite His Campaign’s Summer StrugglesPolitics
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics
- Protesters Hit DeSantis With ‘Pudding Fingers’ Chant in IowaPolitics