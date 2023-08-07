Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness Rules - The Messenger
Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness Rules

Known as 'borrower defense to repayment,' the new Biden administration rules went into effect in July

Eva Surovell
A three-judge panel on the Fifth Circuit Court has granted an injunction to block President Joe Biden’s administration's new rules that aim to make it easier for student borrowers to have their debts erased after being misled or defrauded by a college.

In a two-page decision, the panel granted an injunction request by Career Colleges & Schools of Texas, a group that represents more than 70 for-profit higher education institutions in Texas, while the ruling is under appeal. 

“It is ordered that appellant’s opposed emergency motion for injunction pending appeal of the borrower-defense and closed-school provisions of a “rule” governing student loan discharges is GRANTED,” the decision reads. 

U.S. President Joe Biden is joined by Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as he announces new actions to protect borrowers after the Supreme Court struck down his student loan forgiveness plan in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on June 30, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Student loan relief has been a key focus for the Biden administration.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The group filed the lawsuit against the Department of Education in April, challenging the rule. Two of the judges on the panel were appointed by former President Donald Trump, while one of the judges was appointed by late President Ronald Raegan. 

Known as “borrower defense to repayment,” the new Biden administration rules went into effect in July and hoped to expand the number of circumstances that could warrant loan forgiveness.

Student loan relief has been a key issue for the Biden administration, whose student loan forgiveness program was struck down by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

The case for the new rules will be heard in November. 

