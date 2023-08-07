Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness Rules
Known as 'borrower defense to repayment,' the new Biden administration rules went into effect in July
A three-judge panel on the Fifth Circuit Court has granted an injunction to block President Joe Biden’s administration's new rules that aim to make it easier for student borrowers to have their debts erased after being misled or defrauded by a college.
In a two-page decision, the panel granted an injunction request by Career Colleges & Schools of Texas, a group that represents more than 70 for-profit higher education institutions in Texas, while the ruling is under appeal.
“It is ordered that appellant’s opposed emergency motion for injunction pending appeal of the borrower-defense and closed-school provisions of a “rule” governing student loan discharges is GRANTED,” the decision reads.
- Conservative Groups Take Aim at New Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Proposal
- Biden has another student loan forgiveness plan
- Biden Administration Forgives $39 Billion in Student Loans for Over 800,000 Borrowers
- President Biden Is Forgiving Billions in Student Debt, No Matter How the Supreme Court Rules
- Biden To Seek Alternative Path For Student Loan Relief After Supreme Court Ruling
- Biden To Unveil New Measures To Protect Student Loan Borrowers Following SCOTUS Ruling
The group filed the lawsuit against the Department of Education in April, challenging the rule. Two of the judges on the panel were appointed by former President Donald Trump, while one of the judges was appointed by late President Ronald Raegan.
Known as “borrower defense to repayment,” the new Biden administration rules went into effect in July and hoped to expand the number of circumstances that could warrant loan forgiveness.
Student loan relief has been a key issue for the Biden administration, whose student loan forgiveness program was struck down by the Supreme Court earlier this year.
The case for the new rules will be heard in November.
