OpenAI CEO Calls for New Agency to Regulate AI

The CEO of ChatGPT maker Open AI called for the government to develop stronger safety rules for AI, including licensing standards, in testimony Tuesday to a Senate subcommittee.

Sam Altman endorsed the idea of a new federal agency to oversee AI, as well as changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides liability protections for Internet platforms, to address the rise of AI tools.

“How we want to come up with a liability framework there is a super important question,” said Altman. “I don’t think Section 230 is the right framework.”

He also warned that AI could “cause significant harm to the world,” adding that “if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong.” Altman said he was particularly concerned about the potential for AI models “to manipulate, to persuade and provide sort of one- on-one interactive disinformation” in the run-up to the 2024 election.

Under questioning from Subcommittee Chairman Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Altman also backed the idea of “nutrition labels” for AI models.

“I think that’s a great idea,” said Altman. “I think that companies should put their own sort of, ‘You know, here are the results of our tests of our model before we release it. Here's where it has weaknesses, here's where its strengths, but also independent audits for that are very important.’”

Why it matters: AI has exploded in popularity over the last year, spurring an “AI arms race” that has seen Google integrate its own AI product, Bard, into a host of services and Microsoft work ChatGPT into its own search service, Bing, as well as Microsoft Office.

But the increased attention on AI has also elevated concerns about its shortcomings and potential dangers – particularly in regards to its tendency to “hallucinate” or make up facts or information, and its ability to quickly generate misinformation in the form of words and images.

Blumenthal highlighted such concerns by beginning the hearing playing an audio snippet, purportedly of himself speaking, that he revealed was generated by ChatGPT.

The context: Congress has long struggled to keep pace with the speed at which technology is developing, and AI is no different. The Senate hearing today comes after Altman spoke at a closed dinner with about 60 lawmakers from both parties on Monday evening, to good reviews.

Leaders of the Senate Judiciary subcommittee that organized Monday’s hearing framed it as a first in a series of hearings aimed at informing future legislation. It coincided with a separate hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee examining the use of AI in government.

“Artificial intelligence urgently needs rules and safeguards to address its immense promise and pitfalls,” Blumenthal said. “This hearing begins our Subcommittee’s work in overseeing and illuminating AI’s advanced algorithms and powerful technology.”