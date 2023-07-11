Only 22% of Republicans Have High Confidence In 2024 Election: Poll - The Messenger
Politics.
Only 22% of Republicans Have High Confidence In 2024 Election: Poll

Nearly three-quarters of Democratic voters expressed confidence votes in the next presidential election will be counted accurately

Published
Alec Dent
Residents of Phelan, California cast their votes alongside saddles for sale inside the Feed Barn in Phelan, California.Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr.

Only 22% of Republicans have high confidence in the validity of the 2024 presidential election according to a new poll Tuesday.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll regarding trust in the election found that while only one fifth of Republicans have high confidence in the election, 71% of Democrats do. In total, 44% of Americans have "a great deal" or "quite a bit" of faith in the results of the next election.

The percentage of Republicans with high confidence in elections has wavered in the past six years, going from 32% in 2016 to 54% in 2018, before dropping to 28% in 2020.

A majority of Republicans (62%) also expressed opposition to voting by mail without an excuse, compared to 13% of Democrats.

Independents have a similarly low level of confidence in the election, with only 24% expressing a high level of trust in the outcome in the new poll.

Democrats, on the other hand, have seen an increase in election trust over the past few years. The percentage of Democratic voters with "a great deal" or "quite a bit" of confidence in the election results has gone from 49% in 2016 to 36% in 2018, 50% in 2020, 74% in 2022 and now 71% leading up to the 2024 election.

One area of bipartisan support according to the survey: Support for voter ID requirements, which 87% of Republicans and 60% of Democrats said back.

