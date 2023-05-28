Only 2 Black Women Have Ever Been Elected to the Senate – In 2024, That Could Change

Neither major political party has elected a Black woman to the Senate since 2016. But a trio of retirements in Democratic-leaning states might create opportunities for that to change in 2024.

Black women are consistently the most reliable Democratic voters, yet since Vice President Kamala Harris vacated her seat in 2021, the upper chamber has no Black women in either party.

That could change after elections in 2024, when well-known Black women who are currently serving in elected office and already have institutional support are running to replace three retiring white Senators, two of them men.

In Delaware, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester immediately became the frontrunner to succeed Sen. Tom Carper announced his retirement on Monday. In California, Rep. Barbara Lee is a top-tier candidate in the race to replace the retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein. And in Maryland, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is among the frontrunners to replace Sen. Ben Cardin, who announced he would not seek another term at the beginning of May.

To Carol Mosley Braun, who became the first Black woman ever elected to the Senate when Illinois voters elected her in 1992, just one of these women winning would not only be better for the Democratic Party, but for the country.

“If the Democratic Party is serious about diversity and responding to its base, I think they should put their shoulders to the wheel … for these black female candidates,” said Braun, adding later that “the issue is making the Senate better and making our Democracy work better.”

“Quite frankly,” she added, “without the views of Black women, I think the Democratic Party and the Senate lose out on a lot that could be brought to bear.”

Making History

Braun became the first Black woman in the Senate in 1993, but only served one-term after losing reelection to Republican Peter Fitzgerald in 1998. Kamala Harris became the second Black woman elected to the Senate in 2016, but left the body four years later to become Vice President.

“The United States has only had two Black women to serve in the Senate in the 236 years of its existence,” said Laphonza Butler, President of EMILYs List, a left-leaning outside group that works for elect pro-choice women. “It would mean that the contributions, leadership, and patriotism of the women elected would be recognized and the promise of justice for all will mean more to a generation of Black women who will finally be able to see themselves reflected in the highest levels of government.”

Although Democrats were proud to have Harris in the White House, there was some anger when California Gov. Gavin Newsom opted to name then Secretary of State Alex Padilla, a Hispanic man, to replace her, meaning – once again – the Senate would not have a Black woman in the chamber.

"It cut pretty deep knowing that we were going to be fully erased from the Senate," Molly Watson, a progressive organizer in California, told NPR at the time.

The Campaigns to Watch

When Carper announced this week that he will retire, he all but endorsed Blunt Rochester, the state’s lone member of Congress, to replace him. So far, nobody else has announced their intentions to run, and the campaign to replace Blunt Rochester in the House is expected to be more contested than the open Senate seat.

With Feinstein stepping aside in California, the primary between Lee, Rep. Adam Schiff, and Rep. Katie Porter is likely to be the most expensive race on the map, and all three candidates are attempting to position themselves as the progressive candidate.

Maryland’s Democratic primary is shaping up to be competitive as well. Alsobrooks will have to compete with Rep. David Trone’s fortune, and he has said he would spend tens of millions of his own cash on the race. Montgomery County councilmember Will Jawando is positioning himself as the progressive outsider. But the lingering question is what Rep. Jamie Raskin will do. He is considering a bid and has said he’ll announce his final decision after Memorial Day weekend.

The Backbone of the Democratic Party

Black women have long been seen as the backbone of the Democratic Party. In 2020, exit polls found that 87 percent of Black voters backed Biden, a figure that grows to 93 percent when considering just Black women, according to AP VoteCast.

Black voters were also central to Biden’s emergence from a crowded Democratic primary. After struggling in Iowa and New Hampshire, Biden surged in South Carolina – a state where around 60 percent of the Democratic electorate is Black – winning the state’s primary and beginning his march to the presidency.

A number of political organizations aimed at increasing Black representation in Congress have been invigorated by their prospects in the Senate.

“We’re going to do everything we can to increase Black representation in the Senate and in particular ensure Black women have a voice in the upper chamber,” said a spokesman for the Congressional Black Caucus PAC, the political arm of the congressional caucus.

In an acknowledgment of the power that Black voters played in his election, Biden pledged during his 2020 campaign to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. He ended up naming Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was confirmed to the court in 2022.

Karen Finney, a longtime Democratic strategist who has advised numerous Black women running for office, said while “it would be thrilling [for the Democratic Party] because it would again be a reflection of a party that looks more like America,” it would also “just be so good for the country.”

“The fact that we have another cycle where we will likely see a historic number of women, already see a historic number of black women running for the Senate, that is a testament to our party, that we have a deep bench of talent and that black women are not just the backbone, but the frontline leaders in this party and taking our place as such,” Finney said.

Aprill O. Turner,* vice president of communications and external affairs at Higher Heights for America PAC, an outside group dedicated to electing progressive Black women, told The Messenger that the viable Senate candidacies of Val Demings in Florida and Cheri Beasley in North Carolina in 2022 were a sign of progress despite neither woman getting over the final hurdle of victory.

The multiple opportunities across the country to elect Black women to the Senate, she said, is an “exciting prospect that we haven't necessarily seen before all at one time.”

While Blunt Rochester is the odds-on favorite to succeed Carper, Alsobrooks and Lee will have to navigate competitive primaries. Both of them are likely to be outraised and outspent by their opponents. But Turner believes there are more important aspects to campaigning.

“I do think money is important, but also the message,” Turner said. “And we understand that barriers that exist for black women, but we also think that we've overcome them.”

Correction: The original version of this article misidentified Aprill O. Turner. We regret the error.