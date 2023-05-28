On the Road With Asa Hutchinson: How One Long Shot Sees a Chance to Catch Trump

Sumter, S.C. – Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, one of several Republicans running a longshot bid for the White House, stood at the front of a modest room in the Quality Inn off a country highway here, making his pitch to maybe 10 local Republicans.

As he traversed the state last week, from a BBQ joint in Columbia to this weathered roadside motel, the former two-term governor and federal prosecutor, accompanied by his campaign manager, said they weren’t looking for an instant win — just an opening, a chance to make their case.

In his folksy mid-Southern drawl, he talked up his law enforcement bona fides and promised he could lead on top issues like combating the flow of undocumented immigrants at the Southern border better than anyone. He also said he would cut federal spending, get a handle on the federal workforce, and stem the flow of fentanyl across the Southern border.

Hovering at just about 2 percent support in most national polling, Hutchinson likely wouldn’t catch a second look as a serious candidate for president in any normal election year — but every other serious candidate, including South Carolina’s homestate pols Nikki Haley and Tim Scott, are down there in the basement with him and about half dozen others.

Hutchinson and the rest of them are running with the hope that Trump and DeSantis will smash each other to pieces fighting over the plurality of MAGA voters in the party — creating an opening for a more even-keeled Republican to consolidate the majority of the party’s other voters.

In the back room of the Quality Inn, past the budget buffet Hutchinson continued his implicit criticism of Trump, although he didn’t mention the former president by name, and more overt attacks on Joe Biden.

Border concerns: "We can't just shoot 'em!"

South Carolinians were most animated when he talked about the struggles at the border with Mexico. Hutchinson, a former second in command of the Department of Homeland Security, recounted seeing dormant building materials for the unfinished Trump border fence from his travels to the border, but said a fence or a wall would only do so much without leadership.

“You see a beautiful wall, but you also see where a blowtorch has burned holes in that wall,” he said to nods from the crowd.

“We can’t just shoot ‘em!” Hutchinson said jokingly of the undocumented immigrants to laughs in the room.

“Why not?!” yelled back Jackie Hughes, a retired naval worker, ginning up more laughter.

Hutchinson laughed too, stopped for a beat, then said that won’t stop the supply of fentanyl flooding the streets of the U.S., starting with chemicals mixed in China, then supplied to drug cartels in Mexico, then ferried into the U.S.

After the candidate left for his next stop in Hartsville, S.C. – about an hour northeast through rolling country roads and newly planted fields of corn and soybeans – Hughes said she was still sticking with “my man,” Trump.

“I’m pretty much gonna vote for him unless he dies between now and the election,” she said, standing by her walker with a small leather-bound book with “Holy Bible” on the cover, which turned out to be her cellphone holder.

“I just don’t see any of them being as strong as Trump. Especially, I like Tim Scott, but I don’t think he’s the man that Trump is,” she said, as she picked through the pack of candidates.

She liked Haley until the former two-term governor removed the Confederate battle flag from the state capitol grounds after a white nationalist murdered 9 black churchgoers in 2015.

“I mean we just keep giving into them, so why wouldn’t they just want more and more and more,” Hughes said. She did not explicitly define “them,” but earlier had blasted the state of California for proposing $5 billion in reparations for Black people and said immigrants crossing the border don’t deserve federal relief aid.

Hutchinson didn’t win Hughes’ vote Tuesday, but he did catch her ear – which is core to Hutchinson’s strategy of grabbing a foothold in a wide-open field of Republicans not named Trump or DeSantis.

Hutchinson has a lane -- a very small one

Running in a pack with Haley, Scott, and others in the single-digits, Hutchinson is trying to carve a lane for himself as the mild-mannered lawman bringing order to a social-media drenched wild west of a party. Instead of the ricocheting bombast of Trump, which has dominated the national discussion for almost eight years now, Hutchinson takes his time to lay out his reasoning to voters.

Later, at Doc’s BBQ in Columbia, S.C., he fielded questions squarely in Trump’s arena – including supposed “weaponization” of the Justice Department for ongoing investigations of Trump’s role in the January 6th insurrection and his absconding of boxes of classified documents from the White House.

For most of Trump’s run atop the party from 2015 onward, Hutchinson flew under the radar – something his one-man-band campaign manager, Rob Burgess, noted helps him in the race because he lacks the “taint of Trump” unlike others.

He got almost zero attention in the winding run-up to the 2024 race, but now he and his backers – including the members of the Walton family, who started Arkansas-based giant Wal-Mart – see room in the field for a veteran, even-keeled lawman.

In his stops he consistently dropped in mentions of his lengthy career in law enforcement, going back to his days as the youngest federal prosecutor appointed by Ronald Reagan to his work in the George W. Bush Administration, first running the DEA, then as an undersecretary at the Department of Homeland Security immediately after 9/11.

Since he started testing the waters this past February, he’s given more than 200 national interviews – taking a page from Trump’s 2016 playbook of saturating the airwaves and the digital sphere – and he’s slowly been gaining ground.

He’ll be on ABC’s “The View” this week, a popular venue for politicos looking to woo women voters, particularly in the suburbs.

In between stops, the former governor worked the phones, dialing for dollars as Burgess drove and worked the phones himself. Burgess, a veteran of the Trump 2020 campaign detailed to the White House, dialed up the scheduler for South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace and asked if she had time to meet with Hutchinson the next day and they lined up a coffee.

Jan. 6 still looms large for Hutchinson

Although he was mute on the subject in South Carolina, Hutchinson has been the only candidate so far consistently hitting Trump after his multitude of scandals – taking firm stands on the responsibility for January 6th, and calling for voters to let the justice process play out for Trump after his indictment in Manhattan and a $5 million verdict in the case brought by E. Jean Carroll.

And despite being the only Republican candidate so far consistently spurning Trump, he hasn’t been drummed out of the race. Instead one veteran South Carolina political operative saw an opening for Hutchinson if he can survive Iowa and New Hampshire, because Scott and Haley “smell blood in the water” as they go after each other behind the scenes.

Trump could even elevate Hutchinson should he decide to hit back against him instead of training his ire almost entirely on DeSantis. And if that happened on a debate stage, even better, said Hutchinson’s campaign manager.

But he’s not there yet.

Throughout the South Carolina tour, Burgess persistently nudged his boss to ask folks here not just for their support at the ballot box, but for a modest donation – to get him to the threshold of 40,000 individual campaign donors needed to make the stage for the first Republican debate in August.

“It’s ok if you give Tim Scott $10 and Nikki Haley $10, please give me $5,” he told the crowd to nods and laughs.