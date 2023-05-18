On Anniversary of Roger Ailes’ Death, His Widow Lashes Out at Murdochs Again

The widow of the Roger Ailes on Thursday blasted the state of Fox News and again blamed Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch.

“Roger Ailes (1940-2017) passed away six years ago today. His 77 years between the dashes formed a remarkable epic; one part American Dream, one part variety-political-media juggernaut, one part tragedy,” she tweeted on Thursday. “And Roger’s influence still abides, especially as we consider what has happened to Fox News in his absence, since the Murdochs pushed him out in 2016.”

Roger Ailes left Fox News in 2016 amid sexual harassment allegations. In a previous tweet posted on Ailes' birthday on May 15, his widow accused the Murdochs of wreaking "havoc" on Fox News.

Under Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch, there have been significant changes at Fox News, including the departure of highly-rated but controversial host Tucker Carlson.

Elizabeth Ailes celebrated her husband for building Fox News “from nothing” and acknowledged it was with Rupert Murdoch’s financial backing. She said she feels “compelled to recount” what she knows because of what’s happened to Fox in the wake of Ailes’ departure and death.

“Fox, which Roger built from nothing: Rupert’s money, sure, but Roger’s heart, soul — and team. I feel increasingly compelled to recount what I know,” she tweeted.