Oklahoma Supreme Court to Hear Tulsa Race Massacre Reparations Case
Oklahoma Supreme Court to Hear Tulsa Race Massacre Reparations Case

The lawsuit alleges that Tulsa's long history of racial division has stemmed from the massacre's aftermath

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Queen Mother and Founder of the VFF Foundation, Viola Ford Fletcher, age 108, attends the Oldest Living Tulsa Oklahoma Massacre Survivors Celebrated And Book Cover Revealing at The City Club of Washington. Brian Stukes/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear a reparations case from survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, after it was dismissed by a lower court last month.

On July 9, Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall dismissed the case brought by advocates hoping to make amends to one of the worst instances of racial violence against Black people in U.S. history. The case was then appealed for reconsideration.

Last week, the state's high court decided that they would reconsider the judge's decision and rule whether or not the case should return to court to be considered further.

Three known survivors of the attack, Lessie Benningfield Randle, Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis, who are all over 100 years old, sued the city for reparations over the destruction of Greenwood, a once-prosperous Black district in Tulsa.

Over a century ago, the massacre occurred when a mob of armed whites descended on Greenwood, burning and looting more than 1,000 homes and businesses in the area. The death toll was estimated to be anywhere between 75 and 300 people.

The lawsuit alleges that Tulsa's long history of racial division has stemmed from the massacre's aftermath.

"The survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre are heroes, and Oklahoma has had 102 years to do right by them," their attorney, Damario Solomon-Simmons, said in a statement to The Associated Press. "The state’s efforts to gaslight the living survivors, whitewash history, and move the goal posts for everyone seeking justice in Oklahoma puts all of us in danger, and that is why we need the Oklahoma Supreme Court to apply the rule of law."

