Oklahoma Strikes Down 2 Abortion Bans But Procedure Remains Limited

The Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down two abortion bans Wednesday labeling them "unconstitutional," despite the procedure being illegal in most cases statewide.
The 6-3 ruling found that the two bans are in conflict with the court's previous decision to allow abortion if the mother's life is at risk. These cases require a "medical emergency" before a doctor can proceed with the abortion.
The laws struck down by the high court both allowed for citizens to sue anyone who performed or helped to perform an abortion.
The Oklahoma Constitution states that is it an “inherent right of a pregnant woman to terminate a pregnancy when necessary to preserve her life.”
"Despite the court's decisions today on SB1503 and HB4327, Oklahoma's 1910 law prohibiting abortion remains in place," Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond told Politico in a statement. "Except for certain circumstances outlined in that statue, abortion is still unlawful in the State of Oklahoma."
Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives Charles McCall (R-Atoka) released a statement saying he is "disappointed" in the high court's ruling.
"Thanks to the leadership of House and Senate Republicans, Oklahoma is one of the most pro-life states in the nation. Today’s ruling won’t change that, and we will continue to be a voice for the voiceless as we strive to protect the right to life in the State of Oklahoma.”
