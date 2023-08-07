Oklahoma Rep. Frank Lucas Hospitalized After Accident on Ranch - The Messenger
Oklahoma Rep. Frank Lucas Hospitalized After Accident on Ranch

According to a statement, the injuries were not life-threatening and the congressman expects to make a speedy recovery

Eva Surovell
Lucas has represented Oklahoma in the House of Representatives since 1994.Richard Sharrocks/Getty Images

Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., was admitted to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center for injuries sustained while working at his ranch in Roger Mills County on Friday. 

According to a statement, the injuries were not life-threatening and the congressman expects to make a speedy recovery. 

“Frank and his family are in good spirits and are sincerely grateful to the tremendous team of doctors, nurses, and others taking care of him,” the statement said. “Congressman Lucas will be back on the ranch and in the district soon.” 

Lucas has represented Oklahoma in the House of Representatives since 1994 and currently chairs the House Committee on Space, Science and Technology. 

Congress is currently in recess and will return after Labor Day. 

