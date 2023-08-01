Oklahoma Gov. Signs Anti-Trans Executive Order - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Oklahoma Gov. Signs Anti-Trans Executive Order

The order establishes definitions for words such as 'man' and 'women' using anti-trans language

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Oklahoma State Capitol building in Oklahoma City.UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed on Tuesday an executive order requiring state agencies to follow new guidelines on the definitions of "man" and "women," using language that excludes transgender or non-binary people completely.

The order reads that a "female" is a "person whose biological reproductive system is designed to produce ova," while a "male" is the one "whose biological reproductive system is designed to fertilize the ova of a female."

Similar definitions are given to the words "mother," "father," "boy" and "girl." Such orders are valid for public schools, prisons, law and other state agencies.

Supporters of the order call it the "Women's Bill of Rights," which became a nationwide movement. The group Independent Women's Voice, for example, is one of its main advocates.

Read More

"The Women’s Bill of Rights helps to preserve single-sex spaces that are important for safety, privacy, or equal opportunity," the organization said in a statement.

The governor also spoke about the new legislation.

"Oklahomans are fed up with attempts to confuse the word ‘woman’ and turn it into some kind of ambiguous definition that harms real women," Stitt said.

The LGBTQ+ rights group Freedom Oklahoma issued a statement on Tuesday criticizing Stitt and the new order, calling it a "veiled attack" against transgender women.

"This bill does not protect women, but instead opens the door for further civil rights violations that open all women to being harassed and targeted as they have their femininity assessed and judged by a public who feels increased permission to police gender," said Nicole McAfee, Executive Director of Freedom Oklahoma.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.