Oklahoma Gov. Signs Anti-Trans Executive Order

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed on Tuesday an executive order requiring state agencies to follow new guidelines on the definitions of "man" and "women," using language that excludes transgender or non-binary people completely.

The order reads that a "female" is a "person whose biological reproductive system is designed to produce ova," while a "male" is the one "whose biological reproductive system is designed to fertilize the ova of a female."

Similar definitions are given to the words "mother," "father," "boy" and "girl." Such orders are valid for public schools, prisons, law and other state agencies.

Supporters of the order call it the "Women's Bill of Rights," which became a nationwide movement. The group Independent Women's Voice, for example, is one of its main advocates.

"The Women’s Bill of Rights helps to preserve single-sex spaces that are important for safety, privacy, or equal opportunity," the organization said in a statement.

The governor also spoke about the new legislation.

"Oklahomans are fed up with attempts to confuse the word ‘woman’ and turn it into some kind of ambiguous definition that harms real women," Stitt said.

The LGBTQ+ rights group Freedom Oklahoma issued a statement on Tuesday criticizing Stitt and the new order, calling it a "veiled attack" against transgender women.

"This bill does not protect women, but instead opens the door for further civil rights violations that open all women to being harassed and targeted as they have their femininity assessed and judged by a public who feels increased permission to police gender," said Nicole McAfee, Executive Director of Freedom Oklahoma.