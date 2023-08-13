Ohio Was Just the Start: More Abortion-Related Ballot Initiatives Are in Motion Across the Nation

As Ohio Republican lawmakers grapple with an abortion-related loss following the defeat this week of a measure to raise the threshold to pass a voter-initiated amendment, a ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights into the constitution now faces one less roadblock. The proposed Ohio amendment, which is on the November ballot, states that “every individual has a right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.”

But Ohio is far from alone in turning to voters to help sort out policy choices in the post-Roe abortion landscape. The results of Ohio’s special election on Tuesday highlight the increasingly important role of constitutional amendments as states across the country introduce ballot initiatives that might make or are currently on the November 2024 ballot, to either loosen or increase abortion restrictions.

Florida

In April, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a six-week abortion ban into law, prohibiting abortion after the first detectable signs of activity in cardiac cells, which typically occurs around six weeks of pregnancy. The six-week ban, however, will only take effect if the state Supreme Court upholds the state’s current 15-week ban.

In response to the six-week ban, a group of abortion advocates known as “Floridians Protecting Freedom,” spearheaded an effort to get a constitutional amendment, permitting abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, on the 2024 ballot.

In order to make the ballot, the coalition needs to collect 900,000 signatures from at least 28 congressional districts. Last month, the group, which is being supported by national organizations like Planned Parenthood and the ACLU, collected more than half of those required signatures.

“No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider,” the proposed constitutional amendment reads. “This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor.”

Missouri

Abortions are, with limited exception, banned in Missouri. But a proposed constitutional rights amendment, known as the “Right to Reproductive Freedom Amendment” may change the state’s highly restrictive law if the initiative gets enough signatures to make the 2024 ballot. The amendment, which was filed by a political action committee called Missourians for Constitutional Freedom in March, will enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution.

The signature gathering process, however, had been delayed due to a dispute between GOP Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Republican Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick over an estimated cost proposal of the amendment.

The signature gathering process has not yet begun as legal challenges continue to play out in court.

The ACLU of Missouri is currently suing GOP Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft over the amendment’s ballot summary language, calling it “misleading.” Ashcroft's description of the amendment states that the ballot measure allows “for dangerous, unregulated, and unrestricted abortions.” A Cole County judge will rule on the matter on September 11.

South Dakota

Abortions are also banned in South Dakota with limited exceptions, but a proposed constitutional amendment could enshrine the right to abortion into the state constitution.

The amendment would override a 2005 trigger law that took effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The one exception to the restrictive law is if abortion is necessary to save the life of the mother.

The proposed amendment prohibits government interference in the first trimester of pregnancy. “​​Before the end of the first trimester, the State may not regulate a pregnant woman's abortion decision and its effectuation,” the proposed amendment reads, “which must be left to the judgment of the pregnant woman.

At the end of the first trimester through the second trimester, the amendment says, “the state may regulate the pregnant woman’s abortion decision and its effectuation only in ways that are reasonably related to the physical health of the pregnant woman.”

The last part of the amendment explains that “the State may regulate or prohibit abortion” after the second trimester, except to preserve the life or health of the mother.

One of the groups spearheading the ballot initiative, and gathering enough signatures for the proposed amendment to make the 2024 ballot, is a grassroots organization referred to as “Dakotans for Health.”

In order to make the ballot the group needs to collect at least 35,017 signatures by May 2024.

People protest in front of the White House during the annual National Women's March on January 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Iowa

Republican lawmakers in Iowa are trying to advance a proposed constitutional amendment which states that “the constitution of the state of Iowa does not recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion.”

The proposed amendment must pass the Iowa Legislature for the second time during the next General Assembly. It passed for the first time in the Iowa Legislature in 2020. If it passes another time, the amendment will be on the November 2024 ballot.

As it stands now, abortion is legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, after an Iowa judge temporarily blocked the state’s newly enacted 6-week abortion ban last month.

Nebraska

A proposed constitutional amendment in Nebraska, referred to as the “Nebraska Human Life Protection Act,” will make abortion more restrictive in the state. The proposal is described as “an initiative to ban surgical and pharmaceutical abortions except when necessary to save the life of the mother.”

The initiative, which was originally filed in April 2023, needs to get 87,126 signatures by July 5 next year, in order to make the 2024 ballot.

Currently, abortion is legal in Nebraska up to 12 weeks of pregnancy. Republican Gov. Jim Pillen signed a bill into law in May 2023, changing the state’s abortion restriction from 20 weeks to 12 weeks, with limited expectations for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.

Maryland

Currently on the 2024 ballot in Maryland is the Right to Reproductive Freedom Amendment, which is a proposal to amend the state constitution to establish a clause that enshrines the right to reproductive freedom.

This right, according to the proposal, includes: “ability to make and effectuate decisions to prevent, continue, or end one's own pregnancy.” The amendment also says the “state may not, directly or indirectly, deny, burden, or abridge the right unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”

Abortion is legal in Maryland up until the point of fetal viability with exceptions for a fetal abnormality or to save the life of the mother.

New York

The New York Legislature passed the Equal Rights Amendment in January 2023, which would guarantee the right to abortion into the constitution. The measure will be on the November 2024 ballot, and requires a majority to be ratified and enshrined into the constitution.



As it stands now, abortions are legal in New York until the 24th week of pregnancy. Abortions are permitted after this point if the pregnancy impacts the health or life of the mother, or if the pregnancy is at risk.