Ohio Voters Reject GOP Initiative Seen As Proxy Vote on Abortion

Ohio, once the quintessential bellwether state, has trended toward the Republican column in recent years. But voters gave Republicans a blunt reminder tonight of the state’s purple roots.

They overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that would make it harder to amend the state’s constitution, one that was widely seen as a proxy fight over abortion rights. With over 95% of the vote in, the no vote led 57%-43%.

If the measure, Issue 1, had succeeded, it would have required 60 percent support and signatures from all 88 counties to pass a ballot referendum – rather than the current 50 + 1 percent support and signatures from 44 counties.

The state GOP slipped the measure into the Aug. 8 special election in response to an abortion-rights referendum on Ohio’s November ballot. The victory Tuesday night for abortion rights groups, who have also seen major ballot wins in red states like Kansas and battleground states like Michigan since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

But Tuesday’s election results could also provide a springboard for Ohio Democrats to rekindle their energy after years of struggle.

Elected Republicans across the state have been campaigning in support of Issue 1, while Sen. Sherrod Brown and other Ohio Democrats are against it. Republicans like Sen. J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Frank LaRose argued that the measure was necessary to prevent out-of-state money and interests from interfering in Ohio’s elections, but that argument was not well received by the voters.

Democratic opponents of Issue 1 outspent Republican proponents by about $15.9 million to $10.7 million, according to data provided by AdImpact and cited by CNN.

For an election held in the middle of the summer, in a year where Ohio typically doesn’t hold elections, turnout was substantial. In the May 2022 primary which saw record spending, over 1.6 million ballots were cast. So far, 1.2 million votes were cast.

The “no” side ran particularly strong in cities and the suburbs, and even narrowed the margins in the smaller rural counties that are typically GOP dominated. Morrow County, located in central Ohio, voted Yes on Issue 1, 64%-36%. In 2020, that county gave former President Trump 76% of the vote. In Noble County, located in the southwest corner of the state which gave Trump over 80% of the vote, backed Yes, 67%-33%.

In Trumbull County, which gave former President Obama 60% of the vote in 2012 and former President Trump 55% of the vote in 2020, the no vote led, 61%-39%, with approximately 60% of the vote in.

A big win for Democrats

The Ohio Democratic Party has had a tough few years. But on Tuesday night, Democrats celebrated a major victory after the party went all-in in turning out the “no” vote.

By Tuesday, volunteers for the state party had knocked on more than 243,000 doors and made over 1 million calls In total, Democrats recruited 2,300 new volunteers to defeat Issue 1.

“Tonight was an important victory for our state, the voters of Ohio and the principle of majority rule,” said Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters. “But our work is far from over. Over the next 90 days, we’ll continue working to move our state forward and to protect abortion rights. Together, with the majority of Ohioans who believe in protecting reproductive rights, we’ll tell corrupt politicians trying to strip away our freedoms and pass a total abortion ban: we won’t go back.”

Democrats needed this win in a state that was once a premier bellwether but shifted to Republican domination after then-President Barack Obama won the state in 2012. In 2014, Ohio Republicans swept statewide offices Two years later, Trump won the state by 8 percentage points and former Gov. Ted Strickland lost his attempt to unseat Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Republican Mike DeWine won his first term as governor in 2018 – a year that was otherwise strong for Democrats. In 2020, Trump once again carried Ohio, and in 2022, after Portman announced he would retire, a strong campaign by Rep. Tim Ryan fell to Republican J.D. Vance.

The August election, however, invigorated outside Democratic groups, many of whom had long viewed Ohio’s rightward tilt as a sign that spending money in the state was not worth it.

Swing Left, a progressive group focused on turning out key voters, knocked on over 35,000 doors during their campaign to squash Issue 1 and made over 133,000 calls. The hallmark of their campaign was the nearly 300,000 letters their affiliated group, Vote Forward, sent to Ohio voters, urging them to turnout.

“Ohio is the most recent example of the tightly interlinked fights for democracy and reproductive freedom. Defeating Issue 1 not only helps protect democracy in Ohio, it also paves the way to enshrine abortion access into the state’s constitution in November,” said Yasmin Radjy, executive director of Swing Left. “When we write, and call, and knock, and vote, together, we can prevent the extremist minority from deciding what’s best for all of us. When we work together, we win.”

Radjy also noted that this success means groups should be committed to investing in Ohio going forward, including in Brown’s Senate reelection campaign, one of the top Senate races in the country.

“Ohioans saw this amendment for what it was: a power grab by powerful people designed to silence their voices,” Brown said on Tuesday night. “By rejecting State Issue 1, Ohioans rejected special interests and demanded that democracy remain where it belongs – in the hands of voters, not the rich and powerful. That is what has always guided me and I am proud to stand with Ohioans in this fight.”

A significant loss for LaRose

The biggest loser in the fight over this issue is Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

LaRose, a Republican, made himself the face of the “yes” campaign, crisscrossing the state to urge voters to back the issue and centering is newly launched Senate campaign on the issue.

“This is 100% about keeping a radical pro-abortion amendment out of our constitution. The left wants to jam it in there this coming November,” LaRose said in June.

That comment from LaRose proved to be a rallying cry for Democrats and those who were opposed to Issue 1. Last week, LaRose issued an ultimatum to his GOP primary opponents to spend $1 million in support of the effort, which was quickly criticized by Bernie Moreno, a former car dealership owner who dropped out of the 2022 Senate primary and is endorsed by Vance.



“The implosion of Issue 1 could be extremely detrimental to LaRose’s fundraising,” said a Republican strategist working in Senate races. “He made himself the face of this issue and then it went down in brutal fashion.”

LaRose is the only statewide elected official in the GOP Senate primary, but his opponents are both wealthy and can self-fund their campaigns. While Dolan has a base in the Cleveland suburbs, Moreno is positioning himself as the “MAGA” candidate. When he launched his campaign, Trump praised him in a TruthSocial post, saying he will “not be easy to beat.”

“The only thing I would knock Frank on is that he said it’s ‘100% about abortion’ which has screwed up the messaging,” Moreno said in an interview on Common Sense Ohio. “It’s 100% about protecting the constitution.”

As Democrats grew more confident that Issue 1 would fail, they delighted in the way LaRose had tied himself to the campaign. And the Ohio Democratic Party’s statement on Tuesday night was explicit: “Frank LaRose… made himself the face of this effort and is now officially Ohio’s biggest loser,” said Walters.

LaRose conceded defeat, releasing a statement late Tuesday night.

"Unfortunately, we were dramatically outspent by dark money billionaires from California to New York, and the giant 'for sale' sign still hangs on Ohio's constitution," he said in a statement. "Ohioans will see the devastating impact of this vote soon enough."