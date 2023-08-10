Ohio Supreme Court to Hear Arguments in ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Ban

The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday set a date to hear oral arguments on the ongoing case regarding the state's 6-week "heartbeat" abortion ban.

On Sept. 27, the court will decide on the legal standing of a legal complaint from abortion-rights groups who sued Ohio state officials, including Attorney General David Yost, challenging the "heartbeat" abortion ban, which went into effect in June of 2022, after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The ban has been put under a number of temporary holds by Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins, which prompted the legal battle.

The Supreme Court Of Ohio on May 18, 2014 in Columbus, Ohio. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Yost appealed and was rejected by a lower court in Hamilton County. The case then moved on to the state's Supreme Court, which will now also decide whether the district court should have denied Yost's appeal.

The attorney general argues that the abortion-rights groups have no legal standing, which could allow the "heartbeat" ban to be reinstalled, and the appellate court should not have rejected his appeal.

The plaintiffs, such as Planned Parenthood Greater Ohio, assisted by the ACLU of Ohio, claim that the "heartbeat" ban is a violation of Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Constitution.

The Ohio Supreme Court currently has a Republican majority. Ohio voters just this week voted to reject "Issue 1," which would have changed the majority of the vote for a constitution amendment from 51% to 60%, which would have made it harder for abortion-rights amendments to be passed.