Ohio Special Election Vote is ‘Five-Alarm Fire’ for Abortion Opponents

The rejection by Ohio voters Tuesday night of a ballot measure known as “Issue 1” removes a potential hurdle for an abortion-rights amendment on the state's November ballot.

It’s also another abortion-related defeat for Republicans at the state level, highlighting the party’s struggle to find an appealing message on an issue crucial to its conservative base. And it highlights the role that state constitutions and constitutional amendments are playing in the post-Roe v. Wade world, where states are increasingly becoming the key abortion-rights battlegrounds.

Issue 1, presented in a single-issue special election, would have made it harder to amend the state constitution by raising the threshold to pass a voter-initiated amendment from a simple majority to a 60% majority. The measure would have also required those seeking to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot to collect signatures from at least 5% of the electors in each of the state’s 88 counties, though those requirements would have taken effect after November.

The election, experts say, was a way for Republican lawmakers to prevent the state’s abortion amendment from making the 2024 ballot. And GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose has said explicitly that Tuesday’s vote was, as the Ohio Capital Journal reported, “100% about keeping a radical pro-abortion amendment out of our constitution.”

The overwhelming defeat of Issue 1 is just the latest evidence that the long-sought Republican strategy of leaving abortion policy up to the states in a post-Roe world may not produce the desired result, even in purple or red states. Voters in Kansas, Michigan and Kentucky, for example, have voted to maintain abortion rights since Roe was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2022.

“The Issue 1 special election should terrify GOP congressional candidates in Ohio and across the country who are using every dirty trick in the political playbook to dismantle reproductive freedoms,” Aidan Johnson, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said in a statement.

Patrick Brown, a conservative policy analyst and a fellow at the Ethics and Policy Center, wrote on X, the platform previously known as Twitter: “The Ohio result tonight, coming on the heels of the shellacking in Michigan and the unexpected loss in Kentucky, needs to be a five-alarm fire for the pro-life movement.”

Last month, LaRose determined that the Ohio abortion rights amendment received enough valid signatures to be placed on the November ballot. But abortion advocates worried that with an increased threshold required for constitutional amendments, the initiative would face a much steeper battle.

Although the results of Tuesday’s election were purely procedural and do not impact abortion rights immediately, the failure of Issue 1 will undoubtedly affect what will happen in November’s election.

“The most direct impact will be on the reproductive rights ballot measure moving forward in Ohio towards this November's election,” said Executive Director of the Fairness Project Kelly Hall. “It is definitely a boon to that campaign to only have to win with a majority vote.”

The rejection of Issue 1 will impact other states where abortion is currently being adjudicated at the state level. Currently, both New York and Maryland will have similar abortion rights measures, which will appear as legislatively referred constitutional amendments, on the November 2024 ballot. In Iowa, South Dakota, Florida, Nebraska, and Missouri, constitutional amendments, protecting the right to abortion with certain restrictions, might appear on the 2024 ballot.

In all of those states, Republican lawmakers have to contend with the fact that basic abortion rights are popular. Recent Gallup polling shows that as of May of this year, 85% of Americans believe in abortion in certain situations. And the only way Republican lawmakers can restrict abortion, then, Hall explained, is by fighting the process by throwing roadblocks in front of ballot measures.

Hall said that the idea of abortion ballot measures moving forward in a variety of states, has only “accelerated conversations in red state legislatures about how to take that strategy out at the knees,” and has also amplified the idea of anti-abortion Republican lawmakers pushing back “on process versus the merits of the issue.”

Even though Issue 1 failed in Ohio, Hall added, she still expects “opponents of abortion ballot measures and opponents of participatory democracy generally” to continue to come after abortion ballot measures in other states.

Similarly, professor of health policy at Ohio University Daniel Skinner, said that Ohio’s special election, which he described as a setup for the November election, will impact abortion initiatives across the country because “states watch one another to see if something like a ballot initiative passes.”

“This issue is getting a lot of national attention because people are looking to Ohio to see if there's a roadmap here for other states potentially,” he said.

Skinner added that even though Ohio’s identity as a bellwether for the rest of the country is at risk, there’s still a chance that Republicans around the country might be troubled by the fact that the majority of Ohioans do in fact support basic abortion rights.