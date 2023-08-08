Ohio Special Election Could Decide Future of Abortion in the State

Ohio voters on Tuesday will vote in a special election on a ballot measure that could decide the future of abortion rights in the state.

Currently, Ohio voters can amend the state’s constitution with a majority vote. But Tuesday’s special election could raise that threshold by requiring a 60 percent majority to modify the state constitution.

With abortion rights supporters looking to enshrine abortion in the state’s constitution on the ballot this November after the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the possible higher threshold could make it more difficult to do so.

“Special interests and corrupt politicians say yes,” Democratic lawmakers said in a statement. “They don't like voters making decisions, so they're trying to rewrite the rules to get what they want: even more power."

Ohio’s Republican-led General Assembly approved a joint resolution in May to put the constitutional amendment, dubbed “Issue One,” on the ballot. Republicans say passing Issue One would protect Ohioans from out-of-state interests as the state’s debate over the issue draws national attention.

"Constitutions are meant to be stable and enduring documents, providing a solid foundation for governance,” Ohio Rep. Jim Hoops said in statement issued by VoteYesOhio.com. “They must be safeguarded against hasty or impulsive changes that can lead to political turbulence.”

Early voting in the state has seen a significant increase ahead of Tuesday’s special election, with almost 600,000 residents already voting.