Ohio Secretary of State Issues Ultimatum to Senate GOP Challengers Over Anti-Abortion Vote

Ohio Secretary of State – and Senate candidate – Frank LaRose is throwing down the gauntlet on a controversial ballot measure that would raise the bar for amending the state constitution – and make it harder for abortion supporters to pass a pro-abortion amendment later this year.

LaRose issued a statement through his Senate campaign urging former car dealership owner Bernie Moreno and state Sen. Matt Dolan, his chief rivals for the GOP nomination, to donate $1 million each in support of State Issue 1.

Issue 1 would raise the threshold of support for future ballot initiatives in Ohio. Since 1912, a simple majority — or 50 plus 1 percent — was required to pass a constitutional amendment. Issue 1, if passed, would make it so that a ballot referendum would require over 60 percent support in order to pass.

LaRose said in June that Issue 1 is “100%” about stopping an upcoming vote on an abortion referendum that will be on the ballot this November. The results of the vote next week could play a major part in determining whether LaRose ultimately wins the GOP Senate nomination.

Dolan, LaRose, and Moreno all support voting yes on Issue 1, but LaRose has made himself the face of the effort, campaigning across Ohio and appearing at a televised debate on the issue.

In a statement, LaRose said that he and his primary opponents will have “plenty of time” to focus on the Senate but right now, “Ohio needs all three of us to come together and do whatever we can to win this campaign.”

“My opponents have the personal financial ability to help us win this, and I hope they’ll step up,” LaRose said in a statement. “I’m not personally wealthy, but in the past seven months, I’ve given everything I can of my time and effort. I’ve left it all on the field, and I’ll keep working until the polls close on Election Day.

But LaRose’s rivals brushed off his effort to turn Issue I into a political litmus test for the GOP field. The Moreno campaign quickly fired back in a statement from campaign manager David DiStefano, where he claimed that Moreno has donated “six figures of his own money to the effort, and will continue to rally support behind the cause.”

“As of right now, we are unaware of any similar personal contribution from LaRose, but we are excited to announce that Bernie has agreed to match dollar-for-dollar any personal donation that Frank decides to give. Talk is cheap,” DiStefano continued. “What Ohio needs is a Secretary of State that is paying attention to the job to which he was elected. Instead, ours is trying to divide Republicans at the last minute.”

Shortly after LaRose and Moreno released their statement, Dolan tweeted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he’ll be “all over Ohio this week, including in Lorain County, working to retire Sherrod Brown and #VoteYesOhio.”

Ohio Secretary Frank LaRose attends a news conference about the American Confidence in Elections (ACE) Act at the U.S. Capitol on July 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Moreno, in an interview with Common Sense Ohio, criticized LaRose’s comments about Issue 1.

“The only thing I would knock Frank on is that he said it’s ‘100% about abortion’ which has screwed up the messaging,” Moreno said. “It’s 100% about protecting the constitution.”

But LaRose’s backhanded attacks against Dolan and Moreno reflect his posture in the upcoming GOP primary, which is expected to be another bruising, expensive, and competitive affair. Dolan and Moreno are both wealthy and have the ability to self-fund their campaigns. Moreno raised $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 without any candidate loans, while Dolan has loaned his campaign $4 million this year.

“We’re slightly at a bit of a disadvantage in the fact that the secretary doesn’t have a trust fund that he can break into and, you know, self-fund,” a source close to LaRose told The Messenger in June before LaRose launched his Senate bid.

A poll conducted July 9-12 by Suffolk University and sponsored by USA Today found that 57% opposed Issue 1, while 26% supported it. Seventeen percent were undecided. That margin was far outside of the margin of error of the poll, which was plus or minus 4.4%.

The same poll found that 57% were undecided in the GOP primary, underscoring that it’s a wide-open race. Republican Sen. J.D. Vance, who defeated former Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan last year in an open-seat race by six percentage points, has already endorsed Moreno, and Trump has issued a statement supportive of Moreno’s candidacy.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, led by Montana Sen. Steve Daines this cycle, has said they aren’t going to get involved in Ohio, as they are confident that Dolan, LaRose, or Moreno could defeat Brown.

However, when matched up against Brown, LaRose faired best — he was tied with Brown, 45%-45%. Brown led Dolan, 46%-43%, and led Moreno 48%-41%.

In May, Brown came out in opposition to Issue 1.

“Lawmakers in Ohio just passed a bill that will make it harder for Ohioans to have a voice on the issues that affect their lives,” Brown said. “It's wrong, it's a clear power grab, and we know what the end goal is — to go around voters and pass unpopular policies like a total abortion ban.”

If Issue 1 is defeated soundly, it would be a blow to LaRose’s political capital, considering how much he has campaigned in support of the issue.

“LaRose is scrambling after making himself the face of State Issue 1, but the writing is on the wall: LaRose’s missteps have hurt himself and State Issue 1 while suffocating his Senate campaign launch,” said Ohio Democratic Party spokesperson Reeves Oyster. “If State Issue 1 fails, LaRose will be crowned Ohio’s biggest loser.”