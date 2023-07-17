Ohio Republican Frank LaRose Launches Senate Bid, Setting Up Second Straight GOP Battle Royale

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Monday launched his long-anticipated Senate campaign, setting up what is likely to be another bruising Republican primary in the Buckeye State.

LaRose is the third major candidate to launch a bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, a top target for Senate Republicans in 2024. LaRose joins the race alongside former car dealership owner Bernie Moreno and state Sen. Matt Dolan.

In his introductory video, LaRose is jogging as he ticks through the reasons why he’s running, highlighting inflation and rising costs as well as the influx of migrants at the southern border.

“As a dad to three young girls, I know something has to change,” LaRose said. “I’m on a mission to go back to the state that gave me so much.”

An Army veteran who was awarded a Bronze Star for his service, LaRose went on to serve two terms in the Ohio State Senate before getting elected statewide and serving two terms as secretary of state.

LaRose is the only statewide elected official in the race, which gives him an early advantage with name recognition since he has twice been on a statewide ballot.

Republican operatives in Washington and Ohio see LaRose as a polished candidate who could be a formidable opponent to Brown. However, his primary rivals have something he doesn’t have: the ability to self-fund.

“We’re slightly at a bit of a disadvantage in the fact that the secretary doesn’t have a trust fund that he can break into and, you know, self-fund,” a source close to LaRose told The Messenger in June.

Moreno raised $2.2 million in the second fundraising quarter without any candidate loans, while Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians, has loaned himself $4 million since he launched his campaign in January. Dolan came in third in the 2022 primary, while Moreno dropped out before the primary and endorsed the eventual winner, Sen. J.D. Vance.

Former President Donald Trump has also made positive public statements about Moreno’s candidacy, a precursor to a potential endorsement. On Truth Social, Trump said Moreno "would not be easy to beat."

Vance also returned the favor and endorsed Moreno in May, and a source familiar with Vance’s thinking told The Messenger the endorsement was made in the hope another bloody primary could be avoided.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, which has taken a more proactive approach to candidate recruitment this cycle, will not get involved in Ohio, according to chairman Steve Daines..

“When you have three candidates, [where] anyone could win the general election, we don't stay up late at night worrying about that," Daines told CBS News.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) makes his acceptance speech with his wife Lauren during the Ohio Republican Party election night watch party reception in Columbus, Ohio, on November 8, 2022. PAUL VERNON/AFP via Getty Images

In 2022, over $50 million was spent in the GOP primary alone, as the candidates and their allied outside groups relentlessly attacked one another. Vance emerged victorious from a field of five candidates after he secured Trump’s endorsement. But the primary left Vance weakened and low on cash, which meant the Senate Leadership Fund — the leading super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — had to commit $40 million to boost Vance, precious resources that could have been used in tighter races. He ended up winning by around six percentage points.

Democrats hope that a chaotic primary will boost their chances of holding the seat. Brown, who is seeking his fourth term in the Senate, will face his toughest race yet.

"The Republican ‘slugfest’ for Ohio’s Senate seat is shaping up to be another long, contentious battle that will leave whoever emerges damaged in the eyes of Ohio voters. In the days ahead, the people of Ohio should ask themselves: what is Frank LaRose really doing for us?” said Ohio Democratic Party spokesperson Reeves Oyster.