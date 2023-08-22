Ohio Lawyer Who Donated to Trump Convicted of Election Fraud

An Ohio attorney who previously donated to former President Donald Trump was convicted Tuesday of election fraud over voting twice in two elections.

James Saunders was found guilty of two counts of illegal voting, a fourth degree felony, local affiliate Cleveland 19 first reported.

Saunders is a former lawyer for the IRS and claimed through lawyers that he accidentally voted in both Ohio and Florida in the 2020 and 2022 general elections.

Saunders was accused of voting in person in both Ohio and Florida in 2020, and then voting in person in Ohio and by mail in Florida in 2022.

"The fact that you do that in consecutive general elections I think takes ‘accident’ to the land of imaginary doubt, and not reasonable doubt," Andrew Rogalski, an assistant county prosecutor, argued in response to Saunders' defense.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 28.