Ohio Democrats Eye August Election as a Chance to Prove They Can Still Win

It has been several tough years for Democrats in Ohio, leading the broader party ecosystem to question every investment in the state.

But back-to-back constitutional amendment votes this year – the first on raising the threshold for approving constitutional amendments and the second on abortion rights – offer Ohio Democrats a chance to show not all is lost in the Buckeye State.

Ohio voters will head to the polls on August 8 to decide whether to make it more difficult for citizens to amend the state’s constitution, a question that is a direct response to a November vote that would create a constitutional right to an abortion in the state. Pro-choice activists, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, have scored a series of victories in ballot initiatives across the country. And with the prospect of the same happening in Ohio in November, anti-abortion activists have pushed a vote to make that kind of victory in the Buckeye State more difficult.

A Suffolk University/USA Today poll released in late July found 57% of Ohio voters were opposed to raising the threshold, compared to 26.2% who support Issue 1. Seventeen percent of voters were undecided on the issue. A more recent poll by Ohio Northern University told a different story: 42% approve raising the threshold, while 41% are against it.

For Democrats, the fights are three-fold: Protect the democratic process in Ohio, protect abortion rights in the state, and show other Democrats that, even after a series of stinging losses, Ohio is still a winnable state for the party.

Aside from Sen. Sherrod Brown’s continued success, Democrats have been decimated by loss after loss since then-President Barack Obama won the state in 2012. In 2014, Republicans swept statewide offices in Ohio, and haven’t looked back since. Trump won the state by 8 percentage points in 2016 and former Gov. Ted Strickland lost his attempt to unseat Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Republican Mike DeWine won his first term as governor in 2018 – a year that was otherwise strong for Democrats. In 2020, Trump once again carried Ohio, and in 2022, after Portman announced he would retire, a strong campaign by Rep. Tim Ryan fell to Republican J.D. Vance.

The losses have led most national Democrats to all but write off Ohio as a viable place for the party to campaign at the statewide level. In a memo released earlier this year on Joe Biden’s reelection, campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez didn’t mention the state as a place where Democrats could expand the map.

“I have a hope that the rest of the sort of ecosystem will see that there is energy and there is excitement and there is potential to win in this big, important state,” said Matt Caffrey, the Ohio-based organizing director for Swing Left, a progressive organization working on next week’s election.

Caffrey acknowledged that, after years of Democratic losses, it had grown hard to persuade people to come out and knock on doors.

“It was sort of like, ‘Well, what's the point,’” he said, recalling the sentiment of some volunteers. “I think people were just been beaten down. The national narrative has very much been like, well, ‘Ohio is a red state now, it's practically Mississippi.' This is not some deeply, deeply out of touch state with the Democratic party - it is just like, we lost a few.”

All about abortion?

The question on August 8 is whether to raise the necessary support for a constitutional amendment to 60%, from the current requirement of a simple 50+1 majority.

The question, which is being pushed, in part, by the anti-abortion Ohio Right to Life, was a response to a November vote on whether to amend the Ohio constitution to guarantee abortion rights.

But those pushing to vote yes on Issue 1 and change the threshold, like Mike Gonidakis, the head of the anti-abortion group, are making their campaign about far more than just abortion, a sign that the issue’s popularity could weigh down the yes campaign. Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the government official overseeing the election and one of the “yes” campaign's most outspoken proponents, received considerable blowback from Republicans after he told an audience that the August vote is “100%” about abortion.

A 2022 Baldwin Wallace University Ohio Pulse poll found 59% of Ohio voters said they would amend the state’s constitution to make “access to abortion a fundamental right.”

In an interview with The Messenger, Gonidakis mentioned how raising the threshold could protect against constitutional amendments on abortion, but he also mentioned gun rights, issues around policing, and Ohio’s economic concerns.

“If it was all about abortion, I wouldn't have roomfuls of people with all different stripes, colors, and opinions,” he said, mentioning that groups like the National Rifle Association, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, and others have lined up with the yes vote. “Take the Ohio Farm Bureau. Abortion is not their issue, in fact, they probably don't even care about that issue, but that is why they are not involved with this.”

But, he added, “If you are pro-life, you vote yes.”

A place to build from

To date, the Ohio Democratic Party has knocked on over 160,000 doors and made nearly 500,000 phone calls to rally support for the “no” vote on Question 1, a sign that the party and its top officials know the campaign serves as a jumping-off point for demoralized Democrats.

“None of us can afford to sit this one out,” said Liz Walters, chair of the Ohio Democratic Party. “That's why we're talking to hundreds of thousands of voters across the state and laying out the stakes of this election so that the corrupt politicians will hear our collective voice loud and clear when we reject this political power grab."

That push comes after a deeply demoralizing 2022 campaign, highlighted by Ryan falling to Vance and Democrats, yet again, losing the state’s gubernatorial race to DeWine.

“After November 2022… there was very little to be energized about, it was such a tough cyle that there really wasn’t any solid ground to stand on,” said David Pepper, former chair of the Ohio Democratic Party.

That uncertainty, however, has been addressed by the push around Issue 1.

“This helps solve that problem, where there is energy, passion, and a lot more organizations involved with resources flowing,” said Pepper. “You have to take advantage of it.”

For Democrats, that will mean one person: Sherrod Brown.

Brown, the three-term senator who has long been the only statewide Democrat in Ohio, is up for reelection in 2024. The race is shaping up to be the most difficult of his career, given he will be running alongside Biden, a Democratic president who is unpopular in Ohio and will not be contesting the state.

Pepper said it will be key for Brown to translate “every single aspect of the infrastructure” that will be built for these two fights into his own campaign and make it “an extension of this battle.”

The question has also roiled the Republican race to replace Brown, with LaRose running to take on the Democratic senator. The Secretary of State, in addition to managing the election, has called on his primary opponents – namely former car dealership owner Bernie Moreno and state Sen. Matt Dolan – to donate $1 million each to the Issue 1 campaign.

“In my view, Secretary LaRose, once he decided that he was going to be pursuing the path of the Senate nomination for Sherrod Brown’s seat, he tremendously accelerated his embrace of things he never previously embraced,” said Mike Curtin, a former Democratic member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

The pressure on these fights cut both ways, however. A loss for Democrats next week would further demoralize the party and signal to other Democrats that Ohio is even further right than recent election results have suggested.

It would also give further power to the Republican-dominated state legislature, making it even more difficult for Democrats to build back.

“This is the last check on a corrupt and out-of-touch legislative majority in Ohio, that has no other checks on their power, no other threats to wrestle power away from them…. This is the only way that we can fight back,” said Caffrey. “If it were to pass, it would be catastrophic.”