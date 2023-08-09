Ohio Democrats Celebrate After Voters Reject Issue 1: ‘Proud to Stand With Ohioans’
Tuesday's special election marked a win for supports of abortion rights
Ohio Democrats celebrated after Ohio voters rejected a referendum that would have made it more difficult to make changes to the state’s constitution in a special election Tuesday.
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, praised Ohio voters in a post Tuesday night on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
“By rejecting Issue 1, Ohioans rejected special interests and demanded that democracy remain where it belongs — in the hands of voters, not the rich and powerful,” Brown said. “That is what has always guided me. I am proud to stand with Ohioans in this fight.”
- Defeat of Issue 1 in Ohio Is a Win for Political and Reproductive Freedom
- Ohio Voters Reject GOP Initiative Seen As Proxy Vote on Abortion
- Anti-Abortion Group Susan B. Anthony List: Ohio Issue 1 Rejection ‘A Warning for Pro-Life States’
- Ohio Democrats Eye August Election as a Chance to Prove They Can Still Win
- The Last Democrat in Ohio?
- Ohio Secretary of State Issues Ultimatum to Senate GOP Challengers Over Anti-Abortion Vote
Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, also affirmed the decision in a post, writing that “democracy won,” while Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Ohio, thanked organizers and volunteers across the state.
Former Rep. Tim Ryan, D, also took to social media to celebrate the decision by resharing a post with the caption “F’ing BOOM!!!”
If passed, the proposal considered by Ohio voters Tuesday would have raised the threshold required to pass a ballot referendum in the state to 60 percent support instead of the current simple majority required to change the state’s constitution.
The special election drew national attention after state Republicans added the referendum ahead of an abortion rights amendment that voters will consider this November.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- Iowa Voters Praise DeSantis’s Retail Politicking Despite His Campaign’s Summer StrugglesPolitics
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics