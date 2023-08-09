Ohio Democrats Celebrate After Voters Reject Issue 1: ‘Proud to Stand With Ohioans’

Ohio Democrats celebrated after Ohio voters rejected a referendum that would have made it more difficult to make changes to the state’s constitution in a special election Tuesday.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, praised Ohio voters in a post Tuesday night on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“By rejecting Issue 1, Ohioans rejected special interests and demanded that democracy remain where it belongs — in the hands of voters, not the rich and powerful,” Brown said. “That is what has always guided me. I am proud to stand with Ohioans in this fight.”

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 06: U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) speaks prior to Joe Biden at Max S. Hayes High School on July 6, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. President Biden was in Cleveland to talk about his administration's economic agenda. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images) Angelo Merendino/Getty Images

Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, also affirmed the decision in a post, writing that “democracy won,” while Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Ohio, thanked organizers and volunteers across the state.

Former Rep. Tim Ryan, D, also took to social media to celebrate the decision by resharing a post with the caption “F’ing BOOM!!!”

If passed, the proposal considered by Ohio voters Tuesday would have raised the threshold required to pass a ballot referendum in the state to 60 percent support instead of the current simple majority required to change the state’s constitution.

The special election drew national attention after state Republicans added the referendum ahead of an abortion rights amendment that voters will consider this November.