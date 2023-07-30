‘Oh, What a Hero!’: Sparks Fly During CNN Panel on Biden Acknowledging 7th Grandchild

A CNN panel on Sunday turned chaotic as contributor Scott Jennings labeled Hunter Biden a "scumbag" and the panelists navigated reacting to President Joe Biden's family life.

The president publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild for the first time in a Friday statement. He had for years referred to six grandchildren. His son Hunter recently resolved a child support dispute with the mother of his daughter, Navy Roberts.

Part of the agreement between Hunter Biden and the mother was dropping a bid to get his daughter's last name changed to Biden.

On CNN's State of the Union, former Biden assistant Michael LaRosa came to the president's defense and accused Republicans of "weaponizing" a "gross and uncomfortable subject."

"That little girl, she should not be weaponized by the Republicans who are down there in Arkansas with conservative lawyers and conservative PR people and posting on their Instagram. They shouldn’t be weaponizing her," he said.

Contributor Scott Jennings, a former assistant to George W. Bush, was far more harsh in his criticism, calling Hunter Biden a "complete scumbag" and blasting the president for not acknowledging his granddaughter for years.

"It’s not Republicans, with all due respect, who made Hunter Biden into a complete scumbag on this and other issues, ignoring his own daughter. For four years and the president United States is hanging up a stocking for the dog? And not for his seventh grandchild?" Jennings said.

"Look, we cannot we can also have, we can also have sympathy for people who are struggling with addiction. Let’s keep this conversation respectful!" host Kasie Hunt warned.

Jennings called it "offensive" Biden did not acknowledge his granddaughter and when Hunt said he has now, Jennings sarcastically mocked the president.

"Whole, oh, what a hero! The polling must have been brutal! Just must have been brutal!" he said.

LaRosa defended the president and said no one's questioned the Democrat's "heart."

President Joe Biden delivers remarks following a briefing on Interstate-95 highway emergency repair and reconstruction efforts, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 17, 2023. ULIA NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images

"No one’s ever questioned the heart and integrity of Joe Biden as a family man and as a human being, and the pain and suffering and loss that that man has been through, including the struggles he deals with," he said.

Democratic strategist Karen Finney tried pivoting the conversation, blasting Republicans over defenses of Florida curriculum that teaches some slaves benefitted from skills they learned while deprived of freedom.

"That conversation is far more troubling than an addict and a bad family situation," she said.

