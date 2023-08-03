Officials: 2 US Navy Sailors Arrested on National Security, China-Related Charges - The Messenger
Officials: 2 US Navy Sailors Arrested on National Security, China-Related Charges

It was unclear whether the two cases against the sailors are related

Kayla Gallagher
Service men and women watch from the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum as ships and planes arrive into New York Harbor on Wednesday during the start of the 35th annual Fleet Week on May 24, 2023 in New York City.Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A pair of U.S. Navy Sailors have been charged and arrested based on crimes relating to national security and with ties to China, U.S. officials told the Associated Press.

One of the sailors, a 22-year-old who was assigned to a ship based in San Diego, was arrested on Wednesday on an espionage charge suggesting a conspiracy to send Chinese officials national defense information, officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter, told the AP.

The second sailor, who was arrested at Naval Base Ventura County, located north of Los Angeles, was charged with conspiracy and receipt of a bribe from a Chinese official. It was unclear whether the two cases against the sailors are related, the AP reported.

More details are expected to be released at a press conference in San Diego Thursday.

