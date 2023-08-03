Officials: 2 US Navy Sailors Arrested on National Security, China-Related Charges

A pair of U.S. Navy Sailors have been charged and arrested based on crimes relating to national security and with ties to China, U.S. officials told the Associated Press.

One of the sailors, a 22-year-old who was assigned to a ship based in San Diego, was arrested on Wednesday on an espionage charge suggesting a conspiracy to send Chinese officials national defense information, officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter, told the AP.

The second sailor, who was arrested at Naval Base Ventura County, located north of Los Angeles, was charged with conspiracy and receipt of a bribe from a Chinese official. It was unclear whether the two cases against the sailors are related, the AP reported.

More details are expected to be released at a press conference in San Diego Thursday.