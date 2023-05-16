Former President Barack Obama told CBS on Tuesday that it’s the state of the media that keeps him up post-presidency.

The former president expressed concern for the growing number of media outlets and how partisan they are compared to when he was growing up, when asked by reporter Nate Burleson what keeps him up at night.

“The thing that I’m most worried about is the degree to which we’ve now had a divided conversation, in part because we have a divided media,” the former president said. “When I was coming up, you had three TV stations. And people were getting a similar sense of what is true and what isn’t, what was real and what was not.”

Obama pointed to gun violence as an issue where people have failed to come together and have a debate because they can’t agree on what the core problem is.

The “splintering of the media” today, he said, makes it so “we almost occupy different realities" and don't have a "core set of facts," something he said he wants his Obama Foundation to combat.

“Now people will say, ‘Well, that didn’t happen,’ or, ‘I don’t believe that,' or, 'I don't care about the science,' or, 'I'm not concerned about these experts, you know, 'cause they're just all liberals' or, you know, 'That's just conservative propaganda,'" Obama said.