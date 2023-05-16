The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Obama Says ‘Divided Media’ Keeps Him Up at Night

    Barack Obama revealed he’s most concerned about media creating “different realities” for people.

    Published |Updated
    Zachary Leeman
    Former President Barack Obama told CBS on Tuesday that it’s the state of the media that keeps him up post-presidency. 

    The former president expressed concern for the growing number of media outlets and how partisan they are compared to when he was growing up, when asked by reporter Nate Burleson what keeps him up at night.

    “The thing that I’m most worried about is the degree to which we’ve now had a divided conversation, in part because we have a divided media,” the former president said. “When I was coming up, you had three TV stations. And people were getting a similar sense of what is true and what isn’t, what was real and what was not.”

    Obama pointed to gun violence as an issue where people have failed to come together and have a debate because they can’t agree on what the core problem is. 

    The “splintering of the media” today, he said, makes it so “we almost occupy different realities" and don't have a "core set of facts," something he said he wants his Obama Foundation to combat.

    “Now people will say, ‘Well, that didn’t happen,’ or, ‘I don’t believe that,' or, 'I don't care about the science,' or, 'I'm not concerned about these experts, you know, 'cause they're just all liberals' or, you know, 'That's just conservative propaganda,'" Obama said.

