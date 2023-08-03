Obama Reportedly Warns Biden Over Trump Strength in 2024 - The Messenger
Obama Reportedly Warns Biden Over Trump Strength in 2024

During a lunch meeting in June, Obama reportedly promised his former vice president that he will 'do all he could to help the president get re-elected'

Kayla Gallagher
Barack Obama congratulates Donald Trump after he took the oath of at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama reportedly warned President Joe Biden about former President Donald Trump's political strength in the 2024 election during a private lunch meeting the two had in June.

Obama promised his former vice president that he will "do all he could to help the president get reelected" but warned not to underestimate Trump's chances, according to the Washington Post, who spoke with two sources familiar with the lunch meeting.

As the 2024 presidential campaign continues to heat up, polling is showing a growing likelihood that Trump and Biden could face a rematch.

Despite Trump's legal woes, including his third indictment which addresses his attempts to block the certification of the 2020 election, declaring Biden as president, his political strength in the polls does not seem to waiver.

Biden has reportedly welcomed the support of the former president with open arms.

"President Biden is grateful for [Obama’s] unwavering support, and looks forward to once again campaigning side-by-side … to win in 2024 and finish the job for the American people," Biden campaign spokesperson TJ Ducklo told the Post.

