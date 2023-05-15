Obama: Gun Reform Activists Need To Talk To Gun Owners
The former president made the comments in an interview with "CBS Mornings"
Former President Barack Obama is urging Americans to have discussions about gun violence in an exclusive sit-down interview with “CBS Mornings” co-host Nate Burleson.
Advocates for gun reform need to "actively reach out to communities where gun ownership is an important tradition,” Obama said.
He outlined the challenges of reducing gun violence in America, saying owning a gun has become an “ideological” and “partisan” issue in “ways that it shouldn’t be.”
"It has become sort of a proxy for arguments about our culture wars, you know? Urban versus rural. Race is always an element in these issues. Issues of class and education, and so forth."
- Preventing Gun Violence Sacrificed to Misplaced Priorities
- Obama Says ‘Divided Media’ Keeps Him Up at Night
- School District Feuds With Students Over Gun Violence Garb at Graduation
- The Supreme Court just made it a whole lot easier to conceal-carry a gun.
- New York wants to curb gun violence, but the Supreme Court just loosened conceal-carry gun laws
The Obama Foundation last week unveiled the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance’s Model Communities Initiative to help young men of color and their communities "remain safe from violent crime." The program will offer coaching, educational opportunities, financial resources, and more.
The initiative has identified four MBK communities have created programming and initiatives that have improved areas like education and reducing violence.
The communities were selected from a network of hundreds and are located in Newark, New Jersey, Omaha, Nebraska, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Yonkers, New York.
During his presidency, Obama called for sweeping stricter gun laws and urged Congress to reinstate the assault weapons ban after the 2016 shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
"Instead of just taking a very practical approach, like we do, let's say, for example, with car safety, where we say, 'All right, we got a bunch of accidents. Let's have seat belts. And let's make cars safer. And let's engineer our roads so that we prevent them,'" Obama said.
"Instead of thinking about it in a very pragmatic way, we end up really arguing about identity, and emotion, and all kinds of stuff that does not have to do with keeping our children safe."
The conversation comes as new CBS News data shows the U.S. has already surpassed 200 mass shootings this year.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Debt Limit: Biden and McCarthy To Meet on MondayPolitics
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Pope Calls For Sudanese Rivals to Lay Down Arms Ahead of Short CeasefirePolitics
- Republican Senator Doesn’t Think Trump Can Win General ElectionPolitics
- Janet Yellen Says ‘Some Bills Will Go Unpaid’ If Debt Ceiling Isn’t RaisedPolitics
- Scranton’s Seniors are Split Over Biden’s Advancing AgePolitics
- Despite the Pandemic, the U.S. Has a Shortage of Infectious Disease DocsPolitics
- Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Accuses Fox News Board Member of Engaging in ‘Smear Campaign’Politics
- Climate Change Education Spreads As Other Curriculum Battles Rage OnPolitics
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks StallPolitics
- Fox Issues Multiple Corrections Over Fake Story About Migrants Replacing Homeless Vets in NY HotelsPolitics