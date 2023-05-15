Obama: Gun Reform Activists Need To Talk To Gun Owners

Former President Barack Obama is urging Americans to have discussions about gun violence in an exclusive sit-down interview with “CBS Mornings” co-host Nate Burleson.

Advocates for gun reform need to "actively reach out to communities where gun ownership is an important tradition,” Obama said.

He outlined the challenges of reducing gun violence in America, saying owning a gun has become an “ideological” and “partisan” issue in “ways that it shouldn’t be.”

"It has become sort of a proxy for arguments about our culture wars, you know? Urban versus rural. Race is always an element in these issues. Issues of class and education, and so forth."

The Obama Foundation last week unveiled the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance’s Model Communities Initiative to help young men of color and their communities "remain safe from violent crime." The program will offer coaching, educational opportunities, financial resources, and more.

The initiative has identified four MBK communities have created programming and initiatives that have improved areas like education and reducing violence.

The communities were selected from a network of hundreds and are located in Newark, New Jersey, Omaha, Nebraska, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Yonkers, New York.

During his presidency, Obama called for sweeping stricter gun laws and urged Congress to reinstate the assault weapons ban after the 2016 shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

"Instead of just taking a very practical approach, like we do, let's say, for example, with car safety, where we say, 'All right, we got a bunch of accidents. Let's have seat belts. And let's make cars safer. And let's engineer our roads so that we prevent them,'" Obama said.

"Instead of thinking about it in a very pragmatic way, we end up really arguing about identity, and emotion, and all kinds of stuff that does not have to do with keeping our children safe."

The conversation comes as new CBS News data shows the U.S. has already surpassed 200 mass shootings this year.