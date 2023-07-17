Obama Calls Conservative Efforts to Ban Books ‘Profoundly Misguided’ - The Messenger
Politics.
Obama Calls Conservative Efforts to Ban Books ‘Profoundly Misguided’

The former president said “it’s no coincidence” targeted books are often written by or feature people of color, indigenous people, and members of the LGBTQ community

Nicole Gaudiano
Former President Barack Obama criticized conservative-led book bans on Monday, saying that “it’s no coincidence” that the targeted books are often written by or feature people of color, indigenous people, and members of the LGBTQ community.

In a Medium post thanking librarians, Obama wrote that some of the books that shaped his life are being challenged by those who disagree with “certain ideas or perspectives.” He acknowledged that “there have also been unfortunate instances” when books by conservative authors or “books containing ‘triggering’ words” have been targeted.

“Either way, the impulse seems to be to silence, rather than engage, rebut, learn from or seek to understand views that don’t fit our own,” Obama wrote. “I believe such an approach is profoundly misguided, and contrary to what has made this country great.”

Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a Democracy Forum event held by the Obama Foundation at the Javits Center on November 17, 2022 in New York City.
Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a Democracy Forum event held by the Obama Foundation at the Javits Center on November 17, 2022 in New York City.Spencer Platt/Getty Images
He urged readers to remind others that “the free, robust exchange of ideas has always been at the heart of American democracy.”

Obama's message comes as Democrats and progressive groups are increasingly pushing back against book bans across the country, using legal action, protests and legislation to respond to opposition from voters and keep books on library shelves.

Separately, First Lady Jill Biden will host the Institute of Museum and Library Services 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service ceremony at the White House Monday afternoon.

Eight institutions from across the country will receive the nation’s highest award given to museums and libraries for service to their communities, according to the White House.

