NYC Mayor Has Not Spoken to Biden Since 2022

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he had not spoken to President Joe Biden since 2022 on Wednesday.

When asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins if he had spoke to Biden in 2023, Adams replied: "No, I have not. I spoke with authorities and our team has been communicating with the White House as well."

Despite the lack of conversation between the two, Adams–who was a Biden campaign surrogate until he criticized the president's immigration policies–says he believes he has "a great relationship" with Biden and supports Biden's re-election.

"I believe he's moving the country in the right direction and we need to continue to move in the right direction," said Adams. "And I can separate what I believe an issue that we disagree on how we are addressing it with what I believe overall is needed for this country."