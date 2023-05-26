The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination Bill

    The chair of the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance said the bill will have a global effect.

    Published |Updated
    Zachary Leeman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) signed a bill into law that prohibits discrimination based on someone’s weight or height, specifically targeting discrimination when it comes to employment, housing, and public accommodations. 

    “No one should ever be discriminated against based on their height and weight. We all deserve the same access to employment, housing, and public accommodations, regardless of our appearance,” Adams said at a Friday ceremony where he signed the Intro. 209-A into law. 

    The bill does provide exemptions to some employers who may require considering someone’s physical build before they hire them as it may prevent them from doing the requirements of the job.

    Eric Adams signs anti-fat discrimination bill into law
    (NYC Mayor's Office/YouTube)
    Read More

    Joining Adams at the signing ceremony was Tigress Osborn, the chair of the group National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance. Osborn said the bill Adams signed will “ripple across the globe.”

    “We can’t legislate attitudes, but we can do everything that’s in our power to assure that people are treated equally,” she said. 

    Adams said in his address that someone’s “body type” being an indicator of their health is a “misnomer” being dispelled. 

    “Science has shown that body type is not a connection to if you’re healthy or unhealthy. I think that’s a misnomer that we are really dispelling,” he said. 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.