NYC Mayor Calls on Biden to Declare State of Emergency Over Increase in Migrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on President Joe Biden to declare a state of emergency in New York over the influx of migrants the city has received in the past year in an interview with CBS Mornings Tuesday.
“Even something as simple as calling a state of emergency, if the president does that it allows us to give resources,” said Adams.
Adams comments came within a broader discussion of the asylum documentation backlog that is preventing many recent migrants from being able to legally work. Only six months after an asylum application can a migrant receive work permits in America, though due to a severe backlog it can now take years.
“The precursor to sleep to enjoy the American dream is the right to work,” Adams said he would tell Biden. “Let them work.”
A White House spokesperson told CBS: “Only Congress can provide additional funding for these efforts, which this Administration has already requested.”
New York officials say the city has received 100,000 asylum seekers in the last year, due in part to the busloads of migrants sent by other states, and has seen its infrastructure strain as the city attempts to care for all of its new residents.
"Our compassion may be limitless, but our resources are not. This is the budgetary reality we are facing if we don’t get the additional support we need," Adams said on Aug. 9.
- New York Pushes for State of Emergency Declaration Over Migrant Crisis
- Mayor Eric Adams Warns New York City’s Migrant Crisis Could Ripple to Other Cities
- Migrant Crisis to Cost New York City $12 Billion by Mid-2025, Mayor Eric Adams Says
- New York Town Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Migrants Expected Arrival
- New York Governor Calls on Biden to Take Action on Migrant Surge
- New York City Could House Migrants in Private Homes, Mayor Adams Says
Housing and caring for the influx of migrants could cost the city $12 billion over the next three years, Adams has said.
- White House Press Secretary Thrown for a Loop When Reporter Asks if Biden Wants to ‘Limit Americans to Two Beers a Week’Politics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics