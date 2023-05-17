NYC Considering Housing Migrants Shuttered Rikers Island Jail

New York City officials are debating whether to house migrants in the notorious jail on Rikers Island, which was shut down last year, according to a report.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration is considering housing people moved from the southern border to Rikers, according to the New York Daily News. A source told the publication that a final decision has not been made on whether to house migrants at the jail.

Adams administration officials reportedly toured Rikers Island last week to scope out empty facilities that could be transformed into housing, another source told the Daily News.

For many years, the jail has been criticized for massive overcrowding, understaffing and the horrendous conditions in which inmates there have been held.

The idea arose amid a migrant surge following the expiration of Title 42, a policy that restricted the number of migrants entering the country due to the pandemic.

More than 50,000 migrants have arrived in the city over the last year, many sent on buses by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Last week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking for federal assistance in "sheltering and housing" migrants, given the recent influx.

When asked about the Rikers idea at Wednesday's press conference, Adams did not confirm or deny the potential plan. He only said, "We are going to look at everything," referring to solutions for handling the migrant crisis.

The Messenger has reached out to Adams' office and the Department of Correction for comment.