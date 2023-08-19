NYC City Council to Hold Hearings to Examine Billions in Migrant Services Contracts

The New York City Council will hold hearings this fall to look at the contracts approved by Mayor Eric Adams' administration as a part of their attempts to handle an influx of migrants in the past year.
The New York Post reported that the chair of the Committee on Oversight and Investigations, Councilwoman Gale Brewer, is planning the hearings and calling for greater transparency in the spending of tax dollars.
“There’s so many issues here so I feel it’s most a look at the contracts and the programs they’re providing,” Brewer said.
With the city struggling to handle the additional migrants who have come in the last year, $3.1 billion in contracts to provide services, such as food or housing, to support the new residents were made as of May 2023. Adams said in August that migrant services may cost $12 billion over the next three years.
According to analysis from the New York Post, only 19% of the 134 contracts have been reviewed by the city comptroller as they were approved under state of emergency powers held by the mayor.
