Number of New HIV Infections Fell in Recent Years: CDC Report

HIV infections dropped an estimated 12 percent from 2017 to 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

The downward trend was driven primarily by a 34 percent drop in new infections among 13- to 24-year-old gay and bisexual males, but may not be enough to reach a national goal of cutting new HIV infections in the United States by 75 percent by 2025.

More than a million people are living with HIV in the United States. While the disease can be managed with antiviral treatments, especially when started early, HIV still kills more than 10,000 in the U.S. each year. Efforts to curb the HIV epidemic are focused primarily on increasing the number of HIV diagnoses, allowing those with HIV to seek treatment that prevents further transmission and improves their health.

In 2021, 32,100 people were newly diagnosed with HIV, according to CDC estimates, down from 36,500 in 2017. The agency report's authors attribute the decline to better access to HIV testing, treatment and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), especially among young gay and bisexual males. Among that group, knowledge of HIV status increased from 42 percent in 2017 to 56 percent in 2021, and PrEP prescriptions jumped 12 percent over the same period, from 8 percent to 20 percent among 16- to 24-year olds.

PrEP uptake wasn’t equal across racial and ethnic groups, however. While an estimated 78 percent of white individuals eligible for PrEP were prescribed in 2021, only 21 percent of Hispanic and Latino and 11 percent of Black males were covered.

(Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Those inequities could partly explain why declines in new HIV infections were smaller among young Black and Latino gay and bisexual males (27 percent and 36 percent, respectively) than white gay and bisexual males (45 percent). Women accounted for about one-fifth of new HIV infections in 2021, over half of whom are Black.



And access to PrEP is now at risk for many people who qualify for the regimen. In March, a federal district court judge in Texas struck down Obamacare's requirements for insurers to cover certain types of preventive care, including PrEP. The Biden administration has asked a federal appeals court to reinstate the requirements temporarily while it challenges the lower-court decision.