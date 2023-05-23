The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Number of New HIV Infections Fell in Recent Years: CDC Report

    Declines among young gay and bisexual males drove the overall downward trend.

    Published |Updated
    Jonathan Lambert
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    HIV infections dropped an estimated 12 percent from 2017 to 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. 

    The downward trend was driven primarily by a 34 percent drop in new infections among 13- to 24-year-old gay and bisexual males, but may not be enough to reach a national goal of cutting new HIV infections in the United States by 75 percent by 2025.

    More than a million people are living with HIV in the United States. While the disease can be managed with antiviral treatments, especially when started early, HIV still kills more than 10,000 in the U.S. each year. Efforts to curb the HIV epidemic are focused primarily on increasing the number of HIV diagnoses, allowing those with HIV to seek treatment that prevents further transmission and improves their health.

    In 2021, 32,100 people were newly diagnosed with HIV, according to CDC estimates, down from 36,500 in 2017. The agency report's authors attribute the decline to better access to HIV testing, treatment and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), especially among young gay and bisexual males. Among that group, knowledge of HIV status increased from 42 percent in 2017 to 56 percent in 2021, and PrEP prescriptions jumped 12 percent over the same period, from 8 percent to 20 percent among 16- to 24-year olds.

    Read More

    PrEP uptake wasn’t equal across racial and ethnic groups, however. While an estimated 78 percent of white individuals eligible for PrEP were prescribed in 2021, only 21 percent of Hispanic and Latino and 11 percent of Black males were covered.

    (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    Those inequities could partly explain why declines in new HIV infections were smaller among young Black and Latino gay and bisexual males (27 percent and 36 percent, respectively) than white gay and bisexual males (45 percent). Women accounted for about one-fifth of new HIV infections in 2021, over half of whom are Black.

    And access to PrEP is now at risk for many people who qualify for the regimen. In March, a federal district court judge in Texas struck down Obamacare's requirements for insurers to cover certain types of preventive care, including PrEP. The Biden administration has asked a federal appeals court to reinstate the requirements temporarily while it challenges the lower-court decision.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.