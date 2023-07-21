NPR Probe Finds Flaws in Defense Claim That Civilians Were Unharmed in 2019 ISIS Raid

The Pentagon is looking into a request to reopen an investigation on the 2019 ISIS raid that killed its founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi — a case that could show the military killed and wounded civilians during the operation.

Since 2019, the Pentagon has been consistent in saying that the raid killed no civilians or noncombatants. Then-president Donald Trump called it an "impeccable" operation.

An NPR probe released on Thursday tells the story of Barakat Ahmad Barakat, an olive oil press worker who said two of his friends were killed and his hand was blown off by the U.S. military the night of the raid, an account supported by "cellphone video that surfaced after the attack," according to NPR.

At the time, the Pentagon conducted a confidential investigation and concluded that the airstrikes that killed Barakat's friends were necessary since the van they were riding in showed "hostile intent."

After suing for access of the confidential probe and getting a redacted version, NPR, with the support of experts, assessed that it was a case of misidentification — when the military believes civilians are hostile combatants.

NPR's investigation showed that the "warning shots" the military believed were enough to get the van Barakat was in to stop or back away actually only gave them a couple seconds to react before attacking them directly.

Now, with the help of U.S.-based nonprofit Zomia Center, Barakat is asking the Pentagon to reopen their investigation into the attack he and his friends suffered, and asking for compensation. After speaking to NPR, the Pentagon told the Zomia Center it is looking into the request, which means the case could be reopened, and the military could recognize its alleged flaws.